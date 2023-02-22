Apple's iPhone 15 Pro has made off with all the 3nm chips – sorry Android

The next generation of mobile computing chips are almost here – and Apple just ordered all of them. According to a MacRumors report, TSMC has received an order for 100% of an initial lot of N3 chips. Mass production of these chips began in December of last year, with a swathe of different devices pegged to be powered by them.

We've recently heard about the new 15-inch MacBook Air, although that's more likely to use an already existing 5nm chip like the M2.

Give me ALL the chips

The first device to use these new chips that we're likely to see from Apple is the iPhone 15 Pro. The A17 Bionic chip is said to be based on the 3nm technology, with its reported 35% increase in power efficiency over the 4nm variants, which was in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

Other devices that could have the new chips could be more new MacBook Airs that might be coming a little later this year or the latest MacBook Pro models with M3 Pro.

The biggest losers will be Android-based manufacturers that want to put new 3nm chips in phones for this year. That could be the likes of Samsung and OnePlus, who may well have been looking for faster and more efficient chips to put in new devices. With Apple now having ordered the first run of chips, it looks like these companies will have to wait a little while longer for the new chips.

It solidifies Apple's intent to dominate the chip market, with its own M chips and Bionic chips in its own devices. We most recently saw the release of the M2 Pro and Max chips in the MacBook Pro line, and given the performance of those, we can't wait to see what extra boost these 3nm chips can give us.