The Best iPhone 14 deals of October in the UK

It's one of Apple's latest devices, but there are still some great iPhone 14 deals to be nabbed if you look around. The iPhone 14 may not be the priciest new iPhone in the family, but it's still always a good idea to save some money.

We're mostly just impressed that there are so many iPhone 14 deals already, considering the age of the device. Networks are reducing prices with some substantial discounts already, along with some great extras on contracts and upfront prices.

The iPhone 14 hasn't brought too much to the table over the iPhone 13, but there are some things to be excited about. Battery life has been improved over the previous model, and the 6.1-inch screen has become a little brighter. The notch remains, but it still has enough new bits and bobs to make it a good phone to choose over the 13.

Finding the best iPhone 14 deals isn't particularly hard, but it can be a little overwhelming with all the prices out there on devices from different retailers and networks. We've done all the gathering for you, finding all the best iPhone 14 deals and putting them in one place. You'll find both contracts and sim-free deals here, so there are plenty of ways to save with an iPhone 14 deal. Arrived here from the States? Don't worry, we know where to find the best iPhone 14 deals in the US.

Compare iPhone 14 deals

Best iPhone 14 deals

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14: at Buymobiles | Three | 100GB data | unlimited calls & texts | no upfront | £48 per month | 24 months (opens in new tab) This will give you plenty of data, all the calls and texts you could ever want, and it does it without the need to pay upfront. 100GB data is plenty of data for pretty much anyone, as long as you're not watching three movies on Netflix a day with your 5G.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14: at Buymobiles | O2 | 350GB data | unlimited calls & texts | no upfront | £49 per month | 24 months (opens in new tab) Fancy a little more data? This deal will do you pretty well. You'll pay nothing for the device itself, and there's an extra 100GB on the already generous 250GB allowance. You can even add Disney+ to your account to get £2 off monthly. And honestly? Bar the biggest internet usage, 350GB of data is going to feel pretty close to unlimited.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14: at affordable mobiles | Vodafone | 250GB data | unlimited calls & texts | £9 upfront | £47 per month | 24 hours (opens in new tab) This is the only deal you'll have to pay upfront for, but it's only £9. This is, however, the lowest monthly price, and it comes with more data than the next cheapest. You'll also get three free months of Secure Net anti-virus which will only cost £1 after the trial is up.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14: at EE | unlimited data | unlimited calls & texts | £30 upfront | £76 per month | 24 months (opens in new tab) Is this the cheapest option? Absolutely not. But you will get loads of extras, like an Apple One subscription worth £22. You'll also be able to upgrade at any time, so if you want a different device later, you can swap it out.