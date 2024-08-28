Butterfly SE Qi charger for iPhone and Apple Watch now cheaper, more colorful

When you're on a trip, space is often at a premium. You need the space for your clothes, your laptop, and all your charging accessories. Often, even just reducing your packing load by a charging plug is enough to free up more space for other useful stuff, so an all-in-one charging solution like Twelve South's new ButterFly 2-in-1 Qi2 charger is a godsend.

This folding charger has a Qi2 charger that slaps onto the MagSafe magnets on the back of your compatible iPhone, and charges your device at 30W. There's also an Apple Watch charging puck on board as well, so you only need to take this and its small wall adapter to make sure your devices are juiced up while you're out of the house.

You can even charge your AirPods

Thanks to that MagSafe charger, you can charge your AirPods Pro 2 when they run out of battery as well. It's a great solution for charging on the go, and perfect if you frequently find yourself in different hotels when travelling. The charger is made up of two round pucks, attached together with a leather strap. You can also use the charger as a kind of stand for your Apple Watch or your iPhone, so it's even useful when its not connected to your iPhone, your Apple Watch, or your AirPods.

The Butterfly SE comes in at $99, $30 less than the old ButterFly charger. It comes in a new color as well, in the form of a rather fetching pink. You can order the ButterFly SE today at the Twelve South website, where it will start shipping out at the beginning of September.

