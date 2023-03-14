Buy your iPhone 14 like never before with Apple's brand new retail experience

Apple has announced a new way for people to buy the iPhone 14 and other models, and they don't even need to leave their homes to do it.

The new 'Shop with a Specialist over Video' feature allows people to buy iPhones via a new video link to real-life Apple Specialists, although 'Shop with a Specialist over Video' is only available to those in the United States at launch. It'll only be offered between 7 am and 7 pm, too.

"With this new service, customers can browse the latest models, explore new features, and learn about Apple Trade In offers, carrier deals, switching to iOS, and various financing options," Apple said via press release (opens in new tab).

More ways to buy

Apple says that customers will be able to compare features, sizes, and colors while also making sure that they get the best deal via the Apple Trade In program all from the comfort of their own homes.

"During the session, an Apple team member will be on camera sharing their screen, but they will not be able to see the customer," the press release notes. And if people need help outside of the advertised times they'll still be able to contact a specialist via phone or chat 24 hours per day.

While 'Shop with a Specialist over Video' is only going to be available on iPhones, it's possible that Apple will choose to expand beyond that and into Macs, iPads, and Apple Watches in the future. For now, though, the feature is designed to help get people into Apple's best iPhones as easily as possible and without the need to visit an Apple Store to get that personal touch.

People can visit apple.com/shop/buy-iphone (opens in new tab) and get help from an Apple Specialist starting today. If you're in the market for a new yellow iPhone 14, maybe take the new shopping experience for a spin for yourself.