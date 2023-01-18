Buying an iPhone can actually save you money compared to Android
iPhone wins again...
Buying an iPhone can actually save you money in the long run, despite popular assumptions that Apple’s devices are more expensive. That’s because iPhones hold their value better than any other smartphone.
New numbers that look at the depreciation of devices across 2022 show that the iPhone is the best bet in terms of smartphones, while the Apple Watch and iPad also prove to be the best way to retain as much value as possible.
In terms of the biggest losers, devices from Samsung and Google were at the top of the list.
Best iPhone equals the best value
Data shared by technology reseller SellCell (opens in new tab) shows that the iPhone “undeniably holds its value better than any other handset.” To illustrate that point, the outfit notes that of “smartphones launched in the past three years, the iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB loses only 26.9% of its MSRP since launch in September 2022, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max 128 GB relinquishing only 39.9% of its value between January-December ’21.” If you want to retain value, Apple’s best iPhone is the way to go.
In terms of phones available for the entire 2022 calendar year, it was the iPhone 13 Pro Max that came out top having depreciated by 44.6% of its MSRP by December 11th, 2022. By comparison, the biggest loser was Google’s Pixel XL which depreciated by almost 99%.
Over in the world of smartwatches, the Apple Watch Series 7 in 45mm aluminum configuration depreciated by 71.2% of its MSRP up to December 2022 whereas the Samsung Watch 3 “lost 95.6% of its initial value, meaning it is the worst-performing smartwatch.”
Finally, tablets. SellCell says that Apple was again the winner, with the “2021 iPad Pro 11 3rd Gen depreciating by only 56.7% of its value by December 2022.” Samsung’s 2018 Tab A 10.5 depreciated by 94.8% vs. MSRP by December 2022.
Apple hardware has historically held its value well, whether you’re selling via eBay, to a friend, or trading in using Apple’s own trade-in program.
iMore Newsletter
Get the best of iMore in in your inbox, every day!
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.
Thank you for signing up to iMore. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.