Charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch at the same time with $50 off this Anker charge stand before Black Friday can say 'savings'

Need to charge all your devices at the same time, and do it on your desk or your bedstand? Well the Anker 737 charging stand is one of the most useful devices that we've tested, with some extra features which make it perfect for slipping onto your desk or nightstand. At the moment, you'll save $50 in the Prime Big Deal Days to make it even easier to make sure that all your devices are juiced up.

The Prime Big Deal Days are running for the next two days, with loads of great deals to help you save some money before the holiday period comes along to empty our wallets. This deal is just one of thousands — and we're bringing you the best.

Charge all the things

Anker 737| $139 $90 at Amazon Tri-force of charging Anker makes some of the best charging accessories around, and this little three-in-one number is a great addition to the lineup. There are magnetic charging pucks for all your devices, like AirPods, Magsafe compatible iPhone, and Apple Watch, so you only need one device by your bedside to keep batteries charged.

Making sure that all your devices are charged up at the end of the day is super important, and you need to be sure that when you wake up in the morning, you're not going to find everything at 40%. This charger can handle all your devices so that you can just grab everything off it in the morning, and not miss any charge at all.

It looks cool too, with that triangular design. The Apple Watch charger sits to the side of the iPhone charging puck, while the AirPods tuck away inside. It's nice and planted on the desk surface as well, so you won't have to worry about it falling over with all your devices attached.

