Charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch at the same time with $50 off this Anker charge stand before Black Friday can say 'savings'
A desktop friend.
Need to charge all your devices at the same time, and do it on your desk or your bedstand? Well the Anker 737 charging stand is one of the most useful devices that we've tested, with some extra features which make it perfect for slipping onto your desk or nightstand. At the moment, you'll save $50 in the Prime Big Deal Days to make it even easier to make sure that all your devices are juiced up.
The Prime Big Deal Days are running for the next two days, with loads of great deals to help you save some money before the holiday period comes along to empty our wallets. This deal is just one of thousands — and we're bringing you the best.
Charge all the things
Anker 737|
$139 $90 at Amazon
Tri-force of charging
Anker makes some of the best charging accessories around, and this little three-in-one number is a great addition to the lineup. There are magnetic charging pucks for all your devices, like AirPods, Magsafe compatible iPhone, and Apple Watch, so you only need one device by your bedside to keep batteries charged.
Price check: Not available at B&H Photo | Not available at Best Buy
Making sure that all your devices are charged up at the end of the day is super important, and you need to be sure that when you wake up in the morning, you're not going to find everything at 40%. This charger can handle all your devices so that you can just grab everything off it in the morning, and not miss any charge at all.
It looks cool too, with that triangular design. The Apple Watch charger sits to the side of the iPhone charging puck, while the AirPods tuck away inside. It's nice and planted on the desk surface as well, so you won't have to worry about it falling over with all your devices attached.
Not in the US? Scroll down for the best prices near you.
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
As iMore's Senior Staff writer, Tammy uses her background in audio and Masters in screenwriting to pen engaging product reviews and informative buying guides. The resident audiophile (or audio weirdo), she's got an eye for detail and a love of top-quality sound. Apple is her bread and butter, with attention on HomeKit and Apple iPhone and Mac hardware. You won't find her far away from a keyboard even outside of working at iMore – in her spare time, she spends her free time writing feature-length and TV screenplays. Also known to enjoy driving digital cars around virtual circuits, to varying degrees of success. Just don't ask her about AirPods Max - you probably won't like her answer.
Most Popular
By Becca Caddy
By Gerald Lynch