Dbrand's Case Hardened iPhone skin is a tribute to a $1 million Counter-Strike skin, complete with a chance to score your very own Blue Gem special edition

After an AK 47 assault rifle from Counter Strike 2 was sold for north of $1 million at auction back in January, dbrand has put out a whole new range of tech skins to celebrate — and it even comes with its own loot box mechanic.

In the game itself, you spend real-life money on keys, which open cases with a random chance of getting skins for weapons. While most skins aren’t worth much, some are valuable enough to pay for your morning coffee or even a down payment on a house. This in-game economy hit its current peak with the StatTrak Factory Case Hardened New Blue Gem version of the AK47 and dbrand’s new cases are based on this.

dbrand’s Case Hardened skins are available for over 200 devices, including your best iPhone , AirPods, MacBook, and more. If you buy the case, you have a 3.2% chance of getting the Blue Gem version. However, if you really want a Blue Gem version of the Case Hardened skin and don’t want to risk those odds, you can buy one for 10x the price of the traditional Case Hardened skin.

Style over substance — iMore’s take

The Blue Gem version of this skin is very flashy and could look genuinely very nice in the right tech setup. However, I can’t help but lament the lack of cases. It’s rare I would use a skin on my iPhone 15 Pro Max because my case would just cover it anyway. However, a Case Hardened protective case could convince me to risk the odds of picking up that coveted Blue Gem version.

If you have tech devices you don’t plan on bringing out of the house, like an Xbox Series X or PS5, this skin could add a lot to their look. Here’s hoping we get a case too.

