Best iPhone 15 Pro Max cases
Big phone, big investment
Apple has announced its latest and greatest iPhone, the top of the line: iPhone 15 Pro Max. Titanium makes it stronger and lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro, but back is still glass. The Action button replaces the Ring/Silent switch. An A17 chip makes this Apple's most powerful chip yet. USB-C charging and data transfer are faster than ever. You expect the best camera on a Pro Max model, and this one has a tetra-prism 5X telephoto and the equivalent of seven lenses. You can't just slap any old case on this colossal, opulent phone! Grab one of the best iPhone Pro Max cases to protect your considerable investment before the phone even hits the shelves.
Best for Apple Fans
Faux leather goodness
Apple is changing over from leather to this faux leather FineWoven accessories. While the silicone and clear cases with MagSafe have been updated for the newest iPhones, this is the only all-new style. Of course the colors compliment the iPhone 15 Pro Max's new titanium shades.
Thinnest
Minimalist
If you really hate the bulk of a case, at least get scratch protection with a barely-there case like the totallee Thin iPhone Case. In our review of a previous model, we noted that it's about as thin as your fingernail. A minimal case is better than no case.
Toughest
Ultimate toughness
We reviewed an earlier version of the UAG Monarch case and were wowed by the tough protection in a surprisingly light package. The latest model from Urban Armor Gear offers 25-foot drop protection and it's MagSafe-compatible as well.
Best grippy case
Clearly protective
What we really liked about the Incipio Grip for MagSafe case that we reviewed on an older iPhone was the fact that the grippy edges helped prevent drops. But the case is 14-foot drop tested just in case.
Best for leather fans
The real deal
The ultimate in real leather luxury; it's a wallet and case in one. Carry up to three cards plus paper bills along with your iPhone 15 Pro Max in this elegant American Horween leather case. Eight foot drop protection keeps it all safe.
Cutest
Blingy
Does protection have to be stodgy and serious? No, no it does not. Get your bling on with this fun case that comes in plenty of trendy designs. We reviewed a previous Case-Mate case and reveled in its cuteness.
Q & A
Do I really need a case for the iPhone 15 Pro Max?
You can always trust iMore. Our team of Apple experts have years of experience testing all kinds of tech and gadgets, so you can be sure our recommendations and criticisms are accurate and helpful. Find out more about how we test.
Hopefully you're getting AppleCare+ to protect your investment, but even so, you can avoid spending half a day (plus a deductible) for repairs if you prevent breaking the phone in the first place. We do recommend using a case to be extra safe.
Will my old case fit the iPhone 15 Pro Max?
No, it will not. Even if you had a case for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the newly contoured edges of the iPhone 15 Pro Max create a different shape for the phone. So you'll need a case made specifically for the iPhone 15 Pro Max in order to fit the handset properly.
Which iPhone 15 Pro Max case should I get?
You can bet that Apple-engineered Apple cases will always fit to perfection. We are fascinated by Apple's new faux leather. The subtle colors mirror this year's muted color palette so you can mix and match. Any of the FineWoven case colors will go nicely with any of the titatium iPhone 15 Pro Max colorways.
