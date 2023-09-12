Best iPhone 15 Pro Max cases

Apple has announced its latest and greatest iPhone, the top of the line: iPhone 15 Pro Max. Titanium makes it stronger and lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro, but back is still glass. The Action button replaces the Ring/Silent switch. An A17 chip makes this Apple's most powerful chip yet. USB-C charging and data transfer are faster than ever. You expect the best camera on a Pro Max model, and this one has a tetra-prism 5X telephoto and the equivalent of seven lenses. You can't just slap any old case on this colossal, opulent phone! Grab one of the best iPhone Pro Max cases to protect your considerable investment before the phone even hits the shelves.

Q & A

Do I really need a case for the iPhone 15 Pro Max?

You can always trust iMore. Our team of Apple experts have years of experience testing all kinds of tech and gadgets, so you can be sure our recommendations and criticisms are accurate and helpful. Find out more about how we test.

Hopefully you're getting AppleCare+ to protect your investment, but even so, you can avoid spending half a day (plus a deductible) for repairs if you prevent breaking the phone in the first place. We do recommend using a case to be extra safe.

Will my old case fit the iPhone 15 Pro Max?

No, it will not. Even if you had a case for the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the newly contoured edges of the iPhone 15 Pro Max create a different shape for the phone. So you'll need a case made specifically for the iPhone 15 Pro Max in order to fit the handset properly.

Which iPhone 15 Pro Max case should I get?

You can bet that Apple-engineered Apple cases will always fit to perfection. We are fascinated by Apple's new faux leather. The subtle colors mirror this year's muted color palette so you can mix and match. Any of the FineWoven case colors will go nicely with any of the titatium iPhone 15 Pro Max colorways.