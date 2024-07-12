Digital driver's license rollout in US hits a hurdle as Florida suspends support
Florida pulls out the stop sign for a digital license rollout on iPhones.
The state of Florida has suspended support for digital driver licenses, meaning that the ability to view them in iOS is now unavailable.
According to a statement sent to 9to5Mac, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles has halted the rollout due to the need to find a new vendor to host these digital driver licenses. “At this time, FLHSMV is removing the current Florida Smart-ID application from app stores. If you have downloaded the app, please delete it from your device, as it will no longer be functional. Please note that your data remains secure with the Department. We expect the new app to be developed by early 2025 and will notify you by email at that time.“
The ability to use digital driver licenses was rolled out in March 2022, with Arizona being the first state to embrace this feature. Available in the Wallet app on iOS, you can display your driver's license at any time as a form of ID. At the time of writing, Colorado, Hawaii, Mississippi, Ohio, and the territory of Puerto Rico have also adopted digital driver licenses. These states have not commented on whether they’ll be following Florida’s approach.
How to add a Digital ID to Apple Wallet
If you live in one of the eligible states above, adding your digital ID such as your driving license, is an easy affair.
First, you must own an iPhone 8 or above to do this. If you do, follow these steps:
- Open the Wallet app on your iPhone
- Tap the Add button on the top right
- Tap Driver's License / State ID then choose your state
- Pick if you want to add your license or ID to your iPhone or to your paired Apple Watch as well
- Follow the prompts to scan the front and back of your license or ID
