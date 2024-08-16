Digital driver's licenses are finally coming to the iPhone in Apple's home turf
The digital driver's license is coming to the iPhone in California.
Apple has been trying to turn the iPhone and the Apple Watch into your digital driver's license and state ID for years now. Oddly, this effort has taken quite a while and, despite the company being based in California, it has not been able to get the technology up and running in the state.
Thankfully, that is changing soon. In a press release, the company announced that a digital version of your driver's license and state ID will soon be available in California. Apple says that users will be able to use their digital ID at "TSA security checkpoints and businesses, as well as in select apps to verify their age or identity."
Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, said in a statement “We’re excited to be working with the state of California to bring IDs in Apple Wallet to Apple’s home state soon, and provide residents with an easy, secure, and private way to present their California driver’s license and state ID in person and in app using Apple Wallet. Whether using IDs in Apple Wallet to breeze through travel, or to securely verify age or identity at businesses, California driver’s licenses and state IDs in Apple Wallet make ID presentment seamless — all with the security built into iPhone and Apple Watch.”
Apple seems to be picking up some traction here
Apple seems like it is finally starting to gain some traction in this area. With California soon to be on the board, it will be joining the following states which already have the technology live:
- Arizona
- Colorado
- Georgia
- Maryland
- Ohio
This isn't the only ID that Apple wants to bring to the Wallet app. The company is also trying to launch a digital version of the car key that you can use your iPhone and Apple Watch in place of. The first vehicles to support digital keys are starting to roll off the production line, but we have a ways to go before the technology is as available as CarPlay is.
Until then, at least people in California don't have to use their physical ID at the TSA anymore.
Joe Wituschek is a Contributor at iMore. With over ten years in the technology industry, one of them being at Apple, Joe now covers the company for the website. In addition to covering breaking news, Joe also writes editorials and reviews for a range of products. He fell in love with Apple products when he got an iPod nano for Christmas almost twenty years ago. Despite being considered a "heavy" user, he has always preferred the consumer-focused products like the MacBook Air, iPad mini, and iPhone 13 mini. He will fight to the death to keep a mini iPhone in the lineup. In his free time, Joe enjoys video games, movies, photography, running, and basically everything outdoors.