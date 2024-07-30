Emergency SOS via Satellite is now available for iPhone users in Japan

The iPhone continues to add safety features to make the device even more indispensable than it already was. Arguably the best of those features has expanded to another country.

In a press release, Apple announced that Emergency SOS via Satellite, the safety feature that lets you connect with emergency services even when you're outside of a cellular or Wi-Fi connection, is now available in Japan. The feature is specifically available to anyone with an iPhone 14 or iPhone 15 model.

The company says "Starting today, Apple’s groundbreaking safety service, Emergency SOS via satellite, is available to customers in Japan. Available on all iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 models, this innovative technology allows users to share information with emergency services even when they’re out of cellular or Wi-Fi range."

The best safety feature of the iPhone is now in Japan

Contacting emergency services isn't the only thing that Emergency SOS via Satellite enables. In addition, "if you’re out and about without cellular or Wi-Fi coverage and want friends and family to know where you are, you can open the Find My app and share your location via satellite."

The service is available for free for two years after you purchase your iPhone 14 or iPhone 15. Interestingly, Apple has yet to announce what pricing will actually be for people who run out of their 2 free years of service. It's currently unclear if it will be a separate subscription or perhaps bundled in with the company's Apple One subscription bundle service.

Emergency SOS via satellite and Find My via satellite are now available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Japan.

It's great to see this feature continue to expand to more countries. There have been countless stories of people using the feature to save themselves from what would otherwise be life-threatening situations.

