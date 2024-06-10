Apple's new Emergency SOS Live Video feature could be a lifesaver — iPhone Satellite safety feature now supports video in iOS 18

Apple's WWDC keynote has just finished, and while it was packed with information on the company's latest platform releases, it appears some of it couldn't fit into the showcase.

As revealed via a press release, iOS 18 will offer a new feature that you'll hopefully never need - Emergency SOS Live Video.

"In the middle of an emergency call, participating emergency dispatchers can send a request for a user to share live video or media from the user’s camera roll over a secure connection, making it easier and faster to get help," the release explains.

(Image credit: Future / Ruth Hamilton)

That could make it easier for responders to find someone that's injured, or allow a user to capture evidence to be used by authorities at a later date.

It could even lead to a downturn in triage appointments if a dispatcher can see, and potentially diagnose, an injury from the supplied footage or a live feed.

It's perhaps the next logical step after Apple Watch Series 9 introduced Crash Detection, on top of Fall Detection and iPhone 14 and 15's SOS satellite calls.

Beyond Emergency video, Apple's Satellite feature on iPhone now supports messaging, letting users send both iMessages and texts over satellite even if they don't have any cellular signal or a Wi-Fi connection.

Master your iPhone in minutes iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We're covering the WWDC 2024 event as it happens. Follow WWDC 2024 LIVE here. Or check out our roundups for all the latest on the newly announced iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, visionOS 2, and Apple Intelligence.