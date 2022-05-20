Apple could face the biggest threat to its 'walled garden' approach to services and devices yet following the news that the European Union is now closer than ever to forcing it to open up to third parties in a way it has so far resisted. The EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) has now reached a provisional agreement following an overwhelming vote in its favor. The EU's Digital Markets Act (DMA) has now reached a provisional agreement following an overwhelming vote in its favor.

In an announcement made earlier this week, the European Parliament saw 43 vote for, 1 vote against, and 1 abstain which now means that the DMA is a step nearer to causing Apple huge headaches in relation to its App Store and other services.

The DMA believes that Apple and other companies are currently acting as gatekeepers, preventing third-party companies from competing on products like iPhone. It's thought that gatekeepers abuse their "dominant online position make them hard for consumers to avoid," impacting the ability of others to compete.

The move could see Apple forced to allow other app stores onto iPhone and iPad, for example, something the company has been fighting against for some time. Side-loading of apps could also be required, while the recent European Parliament press release specifically calls out a requirement for interoperability between messaging apps and services. That could, potentially, mean that apps like WhatsApp could be allowed access to Apple's iMessage system.

Gatekeepers will have to comply with a series of obligations, including ensuring the interoperability of their messaging services with smaller ones. This means that smaller platforms will be able to request dominant messaging platforms open up to enable their users to exchange messages, send voice messages or files across messaging apps. This will give users greater choice and avoid the so-called "lock-in" effect where they are restricted to one app or platform.

Another facet of the DMA is that companies must "allow users to easily un-install any pre-loaded software apps and to easily change default settings that steer users towards the gatekeepers products or services." Apple has already made inroads here, allowing people to set default mail and web browser apps. Most Apple apps can also be uninstalled from devices, too.

As for what's next, it's a waiting game. Now that the DMA has been provisionally approved it's down to a final vote in July. If that goes the same way, the DMA will come into force just 20 days after its publication in the EU Official Journal. From there, Apple and other companies will have six months to comply.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.