Even Amazon is throwing shade on iPhone FineWoven cases
“Frequently returned item.”
Though the idea of replacing leather cases is great in theory, Apple’s FineWoven case has been a bit of a hard sell ever since it launched last September. With it becoming the butt of many jokes, even Amazon has managed to throw shade at Apple’s leather replacement.
Apple YouTuber iPhonedo originally pointed out on Threads that the Amazon listing for Apple’s FineWoven now bears a “Frequently returned item” banner, further clarifying that customers should “Check the product details and customer reviews to learn more about this item.” Upon inspection, this banner is still on the listing — every FineWoven case listing we checked held that same warning.
While some Amazon reviews praise the product, saying they ‘don’t get all the hate,’ others said, “I’ve always thought of Apple-designed products as being a bit superior to third-party products, especially when it comes to cases, but this “woven” case is absolute garbage.” The banner on the Amazon listing points to the reviews, which are largely negative right now.
Though this banner serves the practical point of warning customers, and therefore not costing Amazon the shipping and admin costs of sorting returns, it is quite a funny banner and indicative of general distrust of this specific accessory. From our inspection, no other Apple product seems to bear this embarrassing warning.
A long time coming
Earlier this week, a FineWoven case that had significant tears, smudging, and discoloration from just standard use over the last few months was shown off by Joanna Stern from The Wall Street Journal. The comments section of the X thread showcasing the case was filled with similar complaints.
In our 2.5-star FineWoven case review, we spotted similar flaws, calling it a “rare misstep’, saying the” Apple FineWoven iPhone 15 cases are uncomfortable to hold, prone to stains and scratches, and expensive. Save your money and look elsewhere.” Given the amount of returns, this advice still rings true months later.
More from iMore
Master your iPhone in minutes
iMore offers spot-on advice and guidance from our team of experts, with decades of Apple device experience to lean on. Learn more with iMore!
James is a staff writer and general Jack of all trades at iMore. With news, features, reviews, and guides under his belt, he has always liked Apple for its unique branding and distinctive style. Originally buying a Macbook for music and video production, he has since gone on to join the Apple ecosystem with as many devices as he can fit on his person.
With a degree in Law and Media and being a little too young to move onto the next step of his law career, James started writing from his bedroom about games, movies, tech, and anything else he could think of. Within months, this turned into a fully-fledged career as a freelance journalist. Before joining iMore, he was a staff writer at Gfinity and saw himself published at sites like TechRadar, NME, and Eurogamer.
As his extensive portfolio implies, James was predominantly a games journalist before joining iMore and brings with him a unique perspective on Apple itself. When not working, he is trying to catch up with the movies and albums of the year, as well as finally finishing the Yakuza series. If you like Midwest emo music or pretentious indie games that will make you cry, he’ll talk your ear off.
Most Popular
By Tammy Rogers
By Tammy Rogers