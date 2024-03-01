Even Amazon is throwing shade on iPhone FineWoven cases

Though the idea of replacing leather cases is great in theory, Apple’s FineWoven case has been a bit of a hard sell ever since it launched last September. With it becoming the butt of many jokes, even Amazon has managed to throw shade at Apple’s leather replacement.

Apple YouTuber iPhonedo originally pointed out on Threads that the Amazon listing for Apple’s FineWoven now bears a “Frequently returned item” banner, further clarifying that customers should “Check the product details and customer reviews to learn more about this item.” Upon inspection, this banner is still on the listing — every FineWoven case listing we checked held that same warning.

While some Amazon reviews praise the product, saying they ‘don’t get all the hate,’ others said, “I’ve always thought of Apple-designed products as being a bit superior to third-party products, especially when it comes to cases, but this “woven” case is absolute garbage.” The banner on the Amazon listing points to the reviews, which are largely negative right now.

Though this banner serves the practical point of warning customers, and therefore not costing Amazon the shipping and admin costs of sorting returns, it is quite a funny banner and indicative of general distrust of this specific accessory. From our inspection, no other Apple product seems to bear this embarrassing warning.

A long time coming

Earlier this week, a FineWoven case that had significant tears, smudging, and discoloration from just standard use over the last few months was shown off by Joanna Stern from The Wall Street Journal. The comments section of the X thread showcasing the case was filled with similar complaints.

In our 2.5-star FineWoven case review , we spotted similar flaws, calling it a “rare misstep’, saying the” Apple FineWoven iPhone 15 cases are uncomfortable to hold, prone to stains and scratches, and expensive. Save your money and look elsewhere.” Given the amount of returns, this advice still rings true months later.