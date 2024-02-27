Did you buy an Apple FineWoven iPhone 15 case (and is it already as beat up as this one)?
Woven but not fine.
Apple’s FineWoven case, the replacement for its leather iPhone cases, was met with ridicule when it launched due to awkward-feeling materials and mediocre looks, yet things have only gotten worse since then.
Joanna Stern, a senior personal tech columnist for the Wall Street Journal, reported in her newsletter that her FineWoven case has started to fade in just a few months. Not only have the edges started to peel away and scratches have been found all over the material but there is notable fading in the middle of the phone where MagSafe chargers sit.
After stating the case is “browning like a rotten banana”, Stern went on to say, “I’ve been waiting for the CDC to show up at my house to declare it a biomedical concern.” For context, the case in question was an Apple black FineWoven case, which you can spot on the Apple Store here. You might be forgiven for thinking the case was originally a deep brown, as the picture appears to be a lighter shade of brown and not the black expected.
Not the only one
Here it is. My iPhone 15 Pro Max’s FineWoven case. Peeling edges, scratches and browning like a rotten banana.An Apple spokesman said that the company’s cases are engineered at the highest standard to protect iPhones. More on this not-so-fine FineWoven case in my newsletter… pic.twitter.com/cpDc46LpN8February 23, 2024
In the comments to Stern’s post on X, @Javi_J showed off their MagSafe Duo, a wireless charger for iPhone, which has been discolored by their burgundy FineWoven case. User @LelloucheNico showed off their blue FineWoven case, which fared better than Stern’s but still has noticeable discoloration where the MagSafe wallet has been placed, with the wallet itself becoming incredibly washed out.
We noticed these problems a few months ago, too. In our 2.5-star review of the FineWoven case in October, we said, “Apple FineWoven iPhone 15 cases are uncomfortable to hold, prone to stains and scratches, and expensive”. Though Apple’s efforts to step away from leather are commendable, we’d advise skipping this one. If you’re looking for good cases, check out our lists of the best iPhone 15 cases and best iPhone 15 Pro Max cases.
James is a staff writer and general Jack of all trades at iMore. With news, features, reviews, and guides under his belt, he has always liked Apple for its unique branding and distinctive style. Originally buying a Macbook for music and video production, he has since gone on to join the Apple ecosystem with as many devices as he can fit on his person.
With a degree in Law and Media and being a little too young to move onto the next step of his law career, James started writing from his bedroom about games, movies, tech, and anything else he could think of. Within months, this turned into a fully-fledged career as a freelance journalist. Before joining iMore, he was a staff writer at Gfinity and saw himself published at sites like TechRadar, NME, and Eurogamer.
As his extensive portfolio implies, James was predominantly a games journalist before joining iMore and brings with him a unique perspective on Apple itself. When not working, he is trying to catch up with the movies and albums of the year, as well as finally finishing the Yakuza series. If you like Midwest emo music or pretentious indie games that will make you cry, he’ll talk your ear off.
iebockI just knew these were going to be junk. Removing the leather ones was a huge mistake. I'll stick with he silicon at this point.Reply
Iconoclysm
