Every iPhone 16 looks set to get the best feature of iPhone 15 Pro — with one big change

If you were disappointed to see the Action button on just the iPhone 15 Pro models this year, a new rumor involving the iPhone 16 could change that.

According to MacRumors , the Action button will be available for the entire iPhone 16 lineup — including the regular and Plus models next year. The report also states that the iPhone SE 4 will include the button in 2025. For those unaware, the Action button replaced the mute switch in the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, and allows you to to launch a Shortcut, the Camera app, Accessibility functions, Voice Memos, Magnifier — and soon, Translate once iOS 17.2 launches .

Yet the Action button is going to be even better with iPhone 16. Allegedly, the button will be switching to a force sensor, which is reminiscent of the Touch ID button from the iPhone 8, and the Trackpad in the MacBook Pro lineup. This should mean that you’ll be able to press the Action button at different pressure points, so different actions will be available to you.

The report also states that Apple has been looking into different sizes of the Action button for iPhone 16 — perhaps to make it easier for users to press it when needed. The button has proven a great replacement for the mute switch, and is a highlight we loved in our iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max reviews. Yet there is still one big further change that we’re hoping to see next year.

Change where it is, not just how it works — iMore’s take

Since upgrading to the iPhone 15 Pro Max in September, I’ve loved using the improved camera, bigger size, and bigger battery that it brought, compared to previously owning the iPhone 13 Pro.

However, it’s the Action button that I’ve found to be the biggest upgrade — I’ve been using it to quickly launch the Camera to take photos of the dog, for instance. Other times, I’ve changed it to launch some Shortcuts, which include taking a screenshot or launching the Threads app.

There has been one major flaw that I’ve previously mentioned on The iMore Show — where the Action button is. In order to reach it, I have to shuffle my whole hand to use the button. It can be awkward, especially when I’m trying to launch the Camera app in a hurry.

While it’s great to see that the iPhone 16 may expand the function of the button and its size, I’d rather see its placement change, so it’s easier to reach for everyone. An Action button placed below the volume buttons, for example, would make the feature a home run for me. So while these rumors of an improved Action button sound great for iPhone 16, I’d rather wait to see if the placement of the button changes instead, before any other improvements arrive for it.