The iMore Show Podcast — Episode 868: Remember the Action button?

On this week's episode of the iMore Show, Features Editor Daryl Baxter and Contributor Karen Freeman break down the reviews of the M3 Macs, the state of the iPhone 15 Pro's Action button, and more.

Karen wonders if Spatial Video is something she will use in iOS 17.2 and if these will be viewable on Apple Vision Pro headsets when they arrive at Apple Stores worldwide. Karen and Daryl also wonder if the Action button shipped with a fatal flaw, and much more.

Plus, they chat about some early Black Friday deals that have been spotted, before the event begins on November 24.

Remember to subscribe to the show so you won't miss an episode.

Daryl Baxter Social Links Navigation Co-Host and iMore Features Editor Daryl Baxter is iMore's Features Editor, overseeing long-form, in-depth articles and op-eds. Daryl loves using his experience as both a journalist and Apple fan to tell stories about Apple's products and its community, from the apps we use every day to the products that have been long forgotten in the Cupertino archives. Daryl also published a now best-selling book available in shops and online, called 'The Making of Tomb Raider', which tells the story of the beginnings of Lara Croft and the series' early development. He's constantly being asked if a second book is being made. Who knows... Now at iMore as its Features Editor, he wants to dig deep into the depths of Apple products, features, and the company's rich history, looking at everything from the latest Apple Silicon to honoring what came before with the iPod Photo and the Macintosh. In his spare time, Daryl's usually found in a coffee shop, playing many retro games, such as Metroid Prime Remastered on the Switch. Alongside this, he's also constantly replaying Metal Gear Solid 3 to beat his time with The End, and quoting The Simpsons to whoever may be nearby.