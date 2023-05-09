Get an iPhone 14, Apple Watch SE, and iPad for free with this Verizon deal

As Mother’s Day rounds the corner and closes in on us, you might be wondering what you can get your Mom. Verizon has just the thing here, with an absolute corker of a deal that nets you an iPhone 14, an Apple Watch SE, and an iPad, leaving you with only the price of the data plan to pay. Just bare in mind that you're going to have to trade in an old iPhone or another smartphone to get the iPhone 14 for free – although even older and broken iPhones are getting good prices with this deal.

This time, it’s not even a specific iPad that you have to choose – it’s $459 off. That means that you can get an iPad 9th gen for free, or you can choose to get a very good discount on a more powerful model, leaving you to pay way less than you might have before. This is also the case for the Apple Watch in the deal.

An iPhone, an Apple Watch, AND an iPad?

iPhone 14, Apple Watch SE and iPad for free at Verizon This deal does require a trade-in of your old device, but we've been very successful in getting the full amount with even some older models, like the iPhone 11. The other two free devices can be had even if you're just buying the phone sans trade-in.

This deal is super easy to use, but we'll quickly talk you through it. First, head on over to the Verizon iPhone 14 product page, and add the 'trade in' deal box. Add the phone to your basket, and then on to the next step.

You’ll be taken to a page that lets you choose what extra devices you want to add to your plan - select your devices, and then continue on to the next stage of the process. You’ll need to choose your data plans, and at the end of the process, you’ll find the checkout, with all your deals added in.

The iPhone 14 remains a very solid option if you’re looking for a new iPhone, and the Apple SE is a very good smartwatch. The iPad 9th gen may now be getting a little long in the tooth, but it’s still an iPad that does everything you might need it to.