Get an iPhone SE for $40 with this epic Boost Mobile deal

We love a good iPhone SE deal here at iMore, and this one is pretty stellar. If you head over to this Boost Mobile page you'll find the offer. That's unlimited calls, texts, and data with 12GB of mobile hotspot data for $40, and an iPhone SE for another $49.99. Altogether, you'll get the phone and the data plan for $90. Keep the data contract going for $40 a month after that, or you could switch it in for a cheaper one - either way, the phone is yours for $40.

So it's going to be super easy to get this deal. Head on over to this Boost Mobile deals page, and enter your ZIP code and email into the boxes. That will check if your area is eligible for the deal. From there, complete the purchase as you normally would, and save yourself $360. Super easy, and super cheap.

There are a couple of things to be aware of. When Boost says 'unlimited data', it means lots of data. You'll get 35GB of high-speed data, but once that allowance is finished the data speed will drop. You'll still be connected, but just a little slower. The 12GB of hotspot draws from that 35GB of data too, so keep an eye on it when you're out and about.

Make sure you check out the other best iPhone deals if you're looking for a different iPhone and pick up one of the best iPhone SE cases. It might not be the most expensive iPhone, but you still want to keep it scratch and crack-free.