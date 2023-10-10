Get that studio sound for your Mac with $250 off these Klipsch bookshelf speakers in the Prime Big Deal Days sale

Having a Mac means that you want the best — and that means you probably want the best sound too. Don't just put up with the sound that comes out of your monitor speakers, and really get into the music with a pair of speakers that sound as good as you deserve. The Klipsch R-51PM are just some of those speakers, and they're currently on sale in the Prime Big Deal Days sale over at Amazon, with a whopping $250 off full price.

The Big Deal Days sale goes on for the next two days, and there are going to be loads of deals on all the tech that you could ever want. This deal is one of the best, with a massive discount on full price for a new lowest.

Massive sound, massive deals

Klipsch R-51PM| $599 $349 at Amazon You might need some space This pair of speakers is going to make your music louder, richer, and more surrounding. They're double-driver speakers, with massive dynamic drivers and delicate tweeters, along with some very snazzy wooden enclosures. This price is a steal on some very nice speakers. Price check: Not available at B&H Photo | Not available at Best Buy

Plug these into your Mac or connect them over Bluetooth, and absolutely trounce the sound that your monitor usually pumps out. They're not small, so you'll need to make sure you've got plenty of space for them, but if you do, you'll be transported to audio bliss.

They might not be the cheapest speakers out there, but they are still an excellent option if you're after some very nice speakers for your desk or bookshelf. You can connect your phone over Bluetooth as well, so you can listen to music without your laptop nearby. Just make sure you don't crank them without checking with your housemates first — they can go loud.

