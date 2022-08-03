Get up to a $300 gift card when you switch to Visible Wireless

Prepaying for your phone upfront may seem expensive, but it will often save you a lot of money in the long run. With this deal for new Visible Wireless customers, you'll not only save money by prepaying, you'll get some back - in the form of up to $300 to spend at the likes of Amazon, Home Depot or even Beds, Baths and Beyond.

Get a gift card with your iPhone 13

(opens in new tab) Visible Wireless | Get a $150 giftcard when you bring your own phone (opens in new tab) If you've got a phone that you're perfectly happy with, Visible will give you a $150 gift card to spend at a range of retailers, from Sephora to Lowes. You'll have to stay with them for three months, but after that, they'll send you your gift card. This offer only applies to new customers switching to Visible Wireless.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 13 | Up to $300 gift card when you switch (opens in new tab) While you might not find it on their homepage, there are some handsets you might be interested in that will net you a $300 gift card, such as the iPhone 13. Other handsets will still get you a gift card, but they may not be quite as impressive.

If you're new to Visible Wireless, you can get a really nice deal on a prepaid phone, should you not want to be locked into an expensive contract. With certain phones in their line-up, you can receive up to a $300 gift card for some major outlets. While prepaying for a phone can feel expensive up front, often it will make the device cheaper in the long run.

Remember that you'll need to grab yourself a data plan to go with it too - thankfully, Visible has some great options available. A $25 a month option gives you unlimited 5G data, one of the best prices out there.

Our pick of the bunch would be the iPhone 13, which is $799 from Visible (opens in new tab). You'll get one of the best iPhones, and while you'll pay upfront you'll get that max $300 gift card to go with it. Make sure you pick up one of the best iPhone 13 cases when you're done - you don't want that shiny new phone to get broken when you drop it the day you pull it out of the box.

They'll also give you a gift card if you just switch carriers to them - and it's a nice $150 to spend at one of many retailers. You won't have to buy a phone, and with Visible's reasonably priced plans, you may even save some money.