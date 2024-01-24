Google's Pixel 9 Pro has just leaked — and it looks an awful lot like an iPhone 15 Pro

It’s that time of year again — the leaks of Google's next smartphone have started to trickle onto the internet.

The latest case is renowned leaker OnLeaks on X , who’s leaked the information on the Google Pixel 9 Pro for MySmartPrice .

The impressive renders are based on information that OnLeaks has gleaned from the supply chain. For us, there’s one very noticeable thing about the upcoming Google handset — it looks an awful lot like the iPhone 15 Pro.

Copycat, copycat

Okay, so not everything is the same. The Dynamic Island isn’t there, with a tiny pinhole taking its place. The camera bump on the back is completely different as well, taking up the whole width of the device rather than the top left corner. Beyond that, however, things look very similar to Apple's best iPhone.

Most notable are the sides of the device. Like the iPhone, they are a smooth, metal band, interspersed with antenna bits so that the phone can connect to the outside world. The button layout is similar as well, although there doesn’t seem to be any sign of the iPhone's Action Button.

The front of the device, My SmartPrice tells us, is a 6.5-inch display, putting it in between the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro Max. Put the three handsets side by side with their screens off, and it looks like you’d be hard-pressed to work out which phone is the Google model without turning them over.

Of course, there’s only so much you can do with a modern black slab of top-of-the-range smartphone, but it's interesting that both Apple and Google have chosen the metallic surround that gets so close to the iPhone design language.

It’s only the back of the device that really stands out from the Apple alternative, with its elongated camera bump and less ‘blended’ rear panel that doesn’t seem to match the colors of the metal side bumpers. There’s no news on what those metal sides will be made from either — if Google really were trying to emulate Apple, it would likely be Titanium.