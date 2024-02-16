Grab yourself an iPhone 14 Plus, an Apple Watch SE, and an iPad in this epic Verizon deal

It’s not often that you can grab yourself the holy trinity of portable Apple devices (the iPad, the Watch, the holy iPhone), but Verizon is currently looking to do just that. If you head over to the Verizon website now and add all three to your shopping cart, you’ll save an absolute bundle when you go to checkout.

That’s on all the iPhone colors as well, so you don’t need to worry about being restricted to just the Black or the White one — although you are a little more restricted when it comes to the Watch and the iPad.

The best Verizon deal, back again

iPhone 14 Plus, Apple Watch, and iPhone for free at Verizon This is truly one of the best deals you’ll ever see. We’ve seen similar deals before on the iPhone 14 line at Verizon, although this time, you can opt for a free iPad 9th gen, or a different iPad at a reduced price. There are a couple of hoops to jump through, but it is well worth it for the stunning savings you’re making of over a thousand dollars.

If you’re looking for one of the best President’s Day Apple deals then you need look no further than this absolute monster. It’s super easy to get the saving, too — just head over to the iPhone 14 Plus product page and we’ll get started.

First, you’ll want to add the iPhone to the basket — choose your color, and then, to get the iPhone for free, choose the 128GB storage option. The next page is the data plan, and to get the deal, you’ll find a selection of the more expensive 5G plans on offer. Remember that you’ll be paying nothing for an iPhone, an iPad, and an Apple Watch, so the extra you’ll pay for the data will be more than mitigated by the rest of the deal.

Choose your plan, and then you can move on to the next step — iPad. The free iPad is the 9th gen iPad, or you can opt for $249 off one of the other iPad models. The remainder of those prices can be paid monthly. Once you’re on the iPad page, you can choose your color, and then the storage. Again, the free storage option is the 64GB option, or you can choose to pay a little more for the 256GB.

Then, you’ll need to choose the data plan for the iPad — both options will still get you the deal here. Finally, you can choose your Watch, the free option being the Apple Watch SE. If you want a more potent Watch, then you can opt to save money on one of the other options, but that only gives you $120 off. Choose your color, choose your size (the 44mm will cost you a grand 80 cents a month), and then choose your final data plan to the tune of $10 per month.

Et voila! You’ve got a free iPhone 14 Plus, a free iPad, and a free Watch for what is (let me just do some quick maths…) $1,508 worth of savings. Of course, there are bound to be more savings over the President’s Day weekend, but this is going to be one of the best that we see all year.