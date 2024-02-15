President's Day Apple deals: All the biggest savings over the weekend

It's President's Day on February 20th — which means everyone has the day off, and deals are everywhere on some of the world's favorite Apple devices. There are loads of incredible prices on the likes of the iPad line and the MacBook family, with hundreds of dollars worth of savings out there. These are some of the best deals of the year so far, so it's well worth having a good look. Remember, they won't last forever, so if you see a great price here, then you'll want to hook it up as quickly as possible.

No matter whether you're looking for a deal on an iPad, a MacBook, an iPhone, an Apple Watch or even a pair of AirPods, you're sure to find some great savings — so without further ado, here are the best Apple deals that you can find this President's Day.

Best President's Day Retailers

MacBook Deals

MacBooks — Apple's slick, premium laptop line. They are some of the most potent and attractive machines that money can buy, although you'll often need a lot of cash to be able to get your hands on one.

This President's Day there are some wicked deals on MacBooks, including up to $1,000 off some of the most powerful models available.

MacBook Air M1 | $999 $749 at Amazon This deal needs a keen eye — the complete $250 saving needs to be added with a little voucher button below the price on the product page. Tick the box, and you'll be well on your way to a bargain MacBook Air.

Apple M3 MacBook Pro | $1599 $1449 at Amazon If you're looking for a MacBook with a bit more power, the M3 MacBook Pro is an excellent candidate thanks to its excellent new chip, 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and 512 GB of SSD storage. Despite all that power, the M3 MacBook Pro also has an incredibly efficient battery with up to 22 hours of battery life.

MacBook Pro 16-inch M1 Max | $2,499 $2,499 at B&H Photo This isn't the newest MacBook Pro that you can buy, but it's still an absolute beast. This is the lowest ever price for this laptop — and while it has been superseded by the likes of the M2 and M3 Max chips, it's still well worth this saving.

MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 | $1,799 $1699 at B&H Photo The newest and best ever base model MacBook Pro finall has a discount, and this one has some bonus specs. For a $100 saving, you can net a MacBook Pro with 16GB of RAM, up from the base 8GB. Excellent machine, excellent deal.

MacBook Pro M3 Pro | $2,399 $2,199 at B&H Photo This MacBook Pro with M3 Pro has a great saving, and comes with some extra RAM — something you won't find at retailers like Amazon or Walmart. This is a nice $200 saving as well, making for a great deal on a potent machine.

MacBook Air M2 13-inch | $1,099 $949 at B&H Photo This MacBook Air deal is similar to the one you might at Amazon at the moment, and it remains a stellar saving here. There a benefits to shopping at B&H Photo, namely the speedy expedited shipping and the great customer service.

MacBook Air M2 15-inch | $1,299 $1,099 at B&H Photo This deal nets you a great saving on the largest MacBook Air, matching the laptops previous lowest price. This deal is also on Amazon, but there are more customization options here like RAM, Storage, and even chip.

M2 MacBook Air 15-inch | $1,299 $999 at Best Buy The M2 MacBook Air is a potent, portable machine that's great for word processing, working on-the-go, and more. It's perfect for students thanks to its large screen and excellent battery life. Save $300 on all four colors at Best Buy right now. Comes with 256GB of storage and 8GB of memory.

M2 MacBook Air 13-inch| $1,099 $949 at Best Buy Best Buy's best deal on the MacBook Air is probably $300 off the 15-inch model. However, if you want to save even more money or definitely want the smaller version, you can get the 13-inch M2 model with 256GB of storage for $949, a saving of $150.

iPad deals

iPads are the last word in tablet computing, and there really is a model for everyone out there. From the excellent budget 9th gen to the massive, powerful 12.9-inch Pro, there are options that suit every use case that you could think of.

Over President's Day this year there are some incredible savings on the whole range, from the iPad Pro to the 9th gen and everything in between.

11-inch iPad Pro M2 | $799 $749 at B&H Photo This deal is only on the iPad Pro 11-inch in Space Gray, but it's still a nice chunk of cash off a very slick tablet. This isn't the lowest price we've seen on the iPad Pro, but it's the best saving we've got right now.

iPad 10th gen | $449 $429 at B&H Photo This saving is only on the Blue and Silver versions of the 10th gen iPad, and even then it's not the biggest saving. You do get the shopping bonuses from B&H Photo, however — namely speedy shipping and exemplary customer service.

iPad 10th gen 256GB | $599 $549 at B&H Photo This deal lets you get some extra storage for your new iPad, saving you $40 off the 256GB version of the tablet. That's more space for photos videos and apps — but you'll need to want the Silver version, as that's the only color in the deal.

10.2-inch iPad 9th gen 64GB | $329 $249 at Best Buy Apple's 10.2-inch iPad might be a little old now, but it's the cheapest iPad you can buy, and $249 is definitely the lowest price you'll find. For that you get a lovely screen, storage, and access to all of iPads apps and games. It's the perfect entry-level tablet, and also great for kids thanks to its headphone jack.

iPad 10th-gen | $449 $349 at Best Buy Apple's colorful 10th-generation iPad is a vast improvement over the older ninth-generation model. It's got a bigger, more vibrant screen, and a much more current design with slimmer bezels and no Home Button. The biggest drawback was always its steeper price, but at $349 it's a no-brainer.

10.9-inch iPad Air 2022 | $599 $449 at Best Buy With its M1 chip, the iPad Air is a rocket ship of a device, packing some excellent processing power. It will run apps very quickly, but it also has great battery life. True to its "Air" moniker, it's also very thin and light. Save $150 on the 64GB model at Best Buy.

Apple iPad Mini 6 | $499 $469 at Amazon The iPad Mini 6 thrives in its tiny 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, all-day batter life, and still impressive A15 Bionic chip. It's not hugely reduced in the sale but $30 off gives you enough for a nice new case for your new iPad.

Apple iPad Air 5 | $599 $449 at Amazon With the beefy M1 chip, a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, and with 64GB of storage, the iPad Air is both light and a bit of a powerhouse capable of anything you can throw at it. With a whopping $150 off retail price, it's an excellent choice.

Apple iPad 10 | $449 $349 at Amazon Blending power with value, the Apple iPad 10 is an excellent choice for someone who wants to browse the internet, watch videos, and run apps, without breaking the bank. Coming in a range of pretty colors, with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display and the strong A14 Bionic chip, it's a great entry point into Apple's tablet line. This is matching its lowest ever price.

iPhone deals

The iPhone is perhaps Apple's most prolific device, appearing in hands and pockets the world over. There are a couple of ways to get a new iPhone — you can pay up front and then add your own data plan later, or you can go for a monthly payment option.

The better deals are going to be on the latter, and we've found some of the best prices and put them below.

iPhone 14 Plus | Get a free phone, Apple Watch, and iPad on Verizon This is the deal of the century, getting you a new iPhone, an Apple Watch, and an iPad for free when you take out a new line with Verizon. That's the larger of the two base model iPhones, an Apple Watch SE, and a 9th gen iPad.

iPhone 15 | Save up to $830 with trade-in Hopefully, you've got your old phone handy here — that way, you'll be able to pay nothing for an iPhone 15 at Verizon. That trade in will need to be in good condition and you'll need to choose a slightly more expensive data plan, but you won't be paying for the phone.

iPhone 15 Pro Max | From as little as $5.55 per month + line rental with trade-in Another trade-in deal here, although this one won't get you the phone for free. Instead, the trade-in will save you $100 off the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. You'll need to take a new line for this deal — trading in and upgrading only saves you $830.

iPhone 15 Pro | Get a free iPhone 15 Pro when you trade in with AT&T, up to $1000 off AT&T is offering trade-ins of up to $1,000 on eligible devices which will see the cost of your handset with carrier shrink to zero when you take out a 36-month plan. Usually $27 a month, you'll pay nothing for the phone if you trade in the right device.

iPhone 15 Pro Max | Get up to $1000 in trade-in credits against the cost of an iPhone 15 Pro Max at AT&T If you trade in an eligible device against the iPhone 15 Pro Max, AT&T is offering up to $1,000 in credit, bringing payments on the handset down to just $5.56 a month over 36 months. Without a trade-in, that would normally cost you more than $30 a month, so this is a mammoth saving.

iPhone 15 | Get a free iPhone when you trade in with AT&T, up to $1000 off If you don't want to fork out for the Pro, the iPhone 15 was an excellent upgrade this year and can be found for just $3.62 a month at AT&T. You just need to trade in an eligible device, which will get you up to $700 off.

iPhone 15 Plus | From just $6.39 a month when you trade in — up to $700 off The larger Plus variant is also an excellent device and is available from just $6.39 a month when you trade in an eligible device, saving you up to $700.

iPhone 14 Pro | $15 a month with no trade-in required at AT&T The iPhone 14 Pro is a superb alternative choice to the iPhone 15, and is available half price without a trade-in. If you don't have a current device you can exchange for cash, you can save $10 a month on the retail price of the iPhone 14 Pro.

Apple Watch deals

The Apple Watch is a great companion to the iPhone, and there are some great price options that suit everyone. The Apple Watch SE is a great budget option, while the Apple Watch Series 9 is a great mid-range version for everyone. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is the top of the range option, and will cost you a lot more.

There are some great deals to be had this President's Day however, and here are some of the best.

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) 41mm | $399 $329 at Best Buy The Apple Watch Series 9 has a healthy discount of $70. For that, you get a powerful new chip, on-device Siri, Ultra Wideband upgrades, and a brighter display than ever before. Paired with the right band this Apple Watch is also carbon neutral. It's possible these models also still carry the Blood Oxygen feature, no longer available from Apple.

Apple Watch SE 2 | $199 189 at Best Buy The Apple Watch SE is the perfect budget Apple Watch. Its $249 price tag makes it the cheapest Apple Watch going, and a healthy $60 discount means you won't find a sub-$200 in many other places. Apple Watch SE feature Crash Detection, workout tracking, Emergency SOS, and more.

Apple Watch SE | $249 $189 at Amazon This is almost the lowest price we've seen on the Apple Watch SE, saving you around $60 off full price. This is available on all strap and color options as well for a nice selection to choose from.

Apple Watch Series 9 | $399 $329 at Amazon This deal brings the Series 9 down to it's lowest price ever, saving you a very tempting $70 on full price. For that, you get a bigger screen, better battery life and more sensors than the SE.

AirPods deals

We love our AirPods, and if you haven't tried the line yet then you'll find you probably will too. They connect like magic, and sound incredible to boot. There are loads of options too, from the budget AirPods 2 to the AirPods Max.

We've found all the best AirPods deals for President's Day, and put them all below.

AirPods Pro 2 | $249 $239 at B&H Photo $10 off isn't the best saving we've seen on the AirPods Pro 2, but it's still cheaper than full price. You'll find a better price for these buds on Amazon at the moment, but if you'd rather shop elsewhere this is a great option.

AirPods 3 | $169 $159 at B&H Photo This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen on the AirPods 3, but they rarely receive discounts in the first place. If you want a spot of Spatial Audio but don't want to fork out for the AirPods Pro 2 or the AirPods Max, these are the best option for you.

AirPods Max | $600 $525 at B&H Photo This is by no means the best price we've ever seen on the AirPods Max, but even a small saving is a welcome one. This saving is on all the colors as well, so you can choose your favorite in the entire range.

AirPods 2 | $129 $119 at B&H Photo This no where near the lowest price on the AirPods 2, or the lowest price we've got at the moment — you can find them sub-$100 at Amazon and Best Buy. B&H Photo do offer quick shipping, however.

AirPods 2 | $129 $89 at Best Buy AirPods 2 don't have noise-canceling like the AirPods Pro, and they've since been replaced by the AirPods 3. But if you want a cheap pair of entry-level earbuds with fast-pairing and great connectivity, it's hard to go wrong with these at less than 90 bucks.