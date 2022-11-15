Here's how just an iPhone (and a helicopter) can rescue you from a mountaintop

Apple today made Emergency SOS via Satellite available to everyone with an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro in the United States and Canada — and a new ad shows how that could save your life.

The ad, called The Rescue, shows someone with a hurt leg at the top of a mountain. Their climbing partner then uses an iPhone and Emergency SOS via Satellite to get help when cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity isn't available.

Oh, and there's a helicopter and some excellent camera work.

"Emergency SOS via satellite allows you to text emergency services via satellite when cell service or Wi-Fi is unavailable.," Apple says.

Apple has confirmed that the lifesaving feature is also coming to more countries next month, with France, Germany, Ireland, and the United Kingdom all coming online.

As for cost, we know that Emergency SOS via Satellite will be free for the first two years, but there is no confirmation on how much Apple will charge after that point. However, we can be sure that Apple will make it available as part of Apple One once it starts charging.

Emergency SOS via Satellite connects an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro directly to a satellite overhead, sending a small amount of data to ensure transmission times are as short as possible. That data includes the person's location and the answers to some questions that will help dispatchers make better decisions based on the situation.

However, Emergency SOS via Satellite will require a clear line of sight to the sky to work, while iOS will guide users to point their iPhones in the specific direction of a passing satellite.

While a feature that many will hope they never have to use, Emergency SOS via Satellite could wind up being the best iPhone feature of all — mainly if it saves your life.