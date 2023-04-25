Pop-ups can be the most annoying thing on the internet as they bombard your attempts to browse the web. iOS 16 does an excellent job of blocking pop-ups out of the gate, but sometimes you need to ensure the settings are correct to block pop-ups rather than allow them.

Luckily, it's easy to block pop-ups on iPhone in just a few simple steps, regardless of what web browser you choose to use on your device.

How to block pop-ups on iPhone with Safari

How to block pop-ups on iPhone with Safari (Image: © iMore) Safari is currently the fastest way to browse the internet on your iPhone, and luckily it's super easy to allow pop-ups with just a few simple steps.

1. Open Settings 2. Tap Safari 3. Scroll down and toggle On Block Pop-ups under the General section

Just like that, you won't have any pop-ups on your iPhone using Apple's first-party web browser. It's an easy toggle to find, so you can decide on the fly if you want to block or allow pop-ups while browsing the web on your iPhone.

How to block pop-ups on iPhone with Google Chrome

If you use Google Chrome on iPhone, the world's most used web browser with over 3.3 billion users, then blocking pop-ups isn't any more difficult. You can allow block pop-ups on your iPhone with just a couple of simple steps.

Open Chrome

Tap the three dots icon in the bottom right corner

Swipe on the menu bar at the top and select Settings

Tap Content Settings

Toggle On Block Pop-Ups

Pop-ups be gone!

I hate pop-ups. They cause my web browsing to feel like a chore, and they're just plain annoying. Luckily iOS 16 blocks pop-ups straight out the gate, but you might need to double-check your settings occasionally if you're noticing a lot of annoying pop-ups on your iPhone.

If you own the best iPhone at the moment, the iPhone 14 Pro, you don't want pop-ups slowing down your browsing experience, so make sure they're blocked and out of sight.

If, for whatever reason, you want to allow pop-ups, we have a How to guide that will help you out. You can always switch between both options depending on your scenario.