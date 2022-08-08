iMore Show 805: Will the iPhone 14 defy inflation?
This week Luke, Karen, and Stephen discuss the latest rumors surrounding the iPhone 14 and the baseline iPad all while Luke contemplates getting an Apple Watch for his mother.
iPhone 14 price leak could be great news ahead of launch
iPhone SE helps Apple capture market share in a declining European market
Spotify is getting a feature it should have had years ago
Your iPhone 14 could come in purple and charge faster than ever before
macOS Ventura's Continuity Camera feature shown off with Belkin's new mount
She bought an Apple Watch to count steps — it found a heart tumor instead.
I've started using Continuity Camera on macOS 13 Ventura, and now I can never go back
Major iPad leak suggests the cheapest model is getting a massive overhaul
Your iPad won't be getting an upgrade in September
Alto (opens in new tab): All of the trades. None of the taxes. You can buy, sell, and trade 100+ coins/tokens with just $10 by visiting AltoIRA.com/imore (opens in new tab).
Capital One: Machine learning at Capital One. Capital One. What's in your wallet?
Jim Metzendorf has been using Macs since 1994. He is a podcaster, freelance audio/video editor, and author of ‘The Professional's Guide to Audio Podcast Production'. Jim also teaches audio production at a college in Cleveland, Ohio. Follow him on Twitter: @jmetzendorf
