iOS 17 leaks two mystery MagSafe accessories

Apple's very first iOS 17 beta appears to have confirmed that the company is working on two unannounced MagSafe charging accessories.

The beta, which was released following the WWDC 2023 opening keynote on June 5, has code references to the two charging products. The two model numbers listed don't yet exist, suggesting that they've been set aside for something that Apple will release in the future.

The code references a new MagSafe Battery Pack and MagSafe Charger, but beyond that, no additional details about features or form factors are available at this time.

Coming soon?

The new references were spotted and then shared to Twitter by @aaronp613 with the new MagSafe Battery Pack carrying the model number A2781. The unannounced MagSafe Charger has the model number A3088 but again, we don't yet know what they will offer.

iOS 17 beta 1 also has references to a new MagSafe Battery Pack with the model number A2781 https://t.co/SS4pdhU8r1 pic.twitter.com/ltLFMkW6tBJune 6, 2023 See more

While it's possible that these new models will look identical to the ones that they replace, they may make use of Qi2 support for the first time. That standard is based on Apple's existing MagSafe implementation but could allow for faster wireless charging speeds than Apple's current 15W limit. It would also open those speeds up to other Qi2-compatible devices, like Android phones.

The upcoming iPhone 15 lineup is already rumored to have official Qi2 wireless charging support as well, so updated chargers could make plenty of sense ahead of that release.

It's impossible at this point to know when these new items will ship, and it's still possible that they will arrive before Apple makes iOS 17 available to the public later this year.

Recent reports also suggested that Apple was once working on MagSafe accessories that came in different colors other than the familiar white. There's a chance that Apple could follow that up this time around.