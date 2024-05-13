iOS 17.5 released to all users after public beta, alongside iPadOS 17.5

After testing the latest iPhone and iPad software in beta for the past few weeks, Apple is releasing iOS 17.5 and iPadOS 17.5 to all users. The software update for the best iPhones is available for everyone with the latest iPhones or iPads. That includes the new iPad Pro and Air models.

The latest update comes two weeks after iOS 17.5 beta 4 arrived, and over a month after Apple first rolled out the iOS 17.5 beta. This version only contains bug fixes, enhancements to make the software more stable, extra anti-stalking features for AirTags and other Bluetooth trackers, and a new feature that lets you send off your iPhone for repair without needing to disable Find My and Activation Lock.

You will find the new software in the Settings app under Software Update. Unlike the beta versions, you don't need to be enrolled in any programs.

What else is new in iOS 17.5?

iOS 17.5 contains more minor features than anything groundbreaking. Most of the biggest features of iOS 17 are already released. There's a minor update to the podcast widget for the home screen, and some other changes to the app ecosystem in line with the EU's requirements. You'll also find Quartiles, Apple's new word game that rivals Wordle in the Apple News app.

This roll-out comes a few weeks before WWDC 2024, Apple's developer conference for software announcements. At the event, we expect to see the announcement of iOS 18 – Apple's next major update. Here, we expect a slew of new features, the biggest of which will be powered by AI. Siri is set to get a major overhaul thanks to AI, as well as other new features across the iPhone experience.

More from iMore