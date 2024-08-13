iOS finally gets Opera's AI browser called Opera One, with chat assistant, image generator, and more built-in

Safari is one of the best browsers you can use on an Apple device, since it was designed for them. And it's about to get even better in iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. New features will let you remove ads or other distracting elements, you'll be able to get the most important sections of a page highlighted, and AI to summarise things for you thanks to Apple Intelligence.

But it's not a perfect browser. And if AI features are important to you, you now have somewhere else to turn.

Opera has just released its new AI-powered browser, Opera One, on iOS after a few months in beta. If you're familiar with the desktop version, things will look pretty familiar. It's like Opera has taken the sleekness of the desktop browser, shrunk it down, and sprinkled some AI magic for good measure.

If you want to use Opera One, it's available to download from the App Store for free.

What does Opera One for iOS offer?

If you’re into minimalism, you’ll love Opera One on your iPhone. This browser keeps things clean by "intelligently hiding unnecessary elements." No more pesky top and bottom bars cluttering your screen when you're in full scroll mode. It's similar to the new Distraction Control feature coming to Safari in iOS 18, but Opera' happens automatically.

The search bar sits comfortably at the bottom, right where your thumb can easily reach it. Plus, it throws quick search suggestions at you while you’re typing and has Aria, the AI assistant, baked right in. This assistant can do everything from web searches to creating text and images. And, if typing isn’t your thing, Aria’s got you covered with voice input.

There's a swipe-to-search gesture that lets you swipe down from anywhere on a page, and gives you a search bar ready for action. The start page now features a carousel that keeps you updated without turning your interface into a news ticker from hell. Think live scores, news updates, and product tips all seamlessly integrated into your wallpaper.

Opera hasn’t skimped on the extras either. Built-in ad blocker? Check. Free VPN service? Double-check. Customisable themes? You bet.