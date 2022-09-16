iPhone 14 preorders begin to arrive to customers

The first iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro preorders are getting into the hands of their owners.

The iPhone 14 lineup officially releases in stores and online on Friday, September 16. While most of us still have to wait for Friday to roll around, it is already that day in New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, and more. Customers in the country have begun to receive delivery of their new iPhones and have taken to social media to share them with the world.

A couple of customers shared a look at what appears to be the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in the new Purple colorway:

iPhone 14 Pro！ pic.twitter.com/OxDHYM077ISeptember 16, 2022 See more

iPhone 14 Pro開封の儀！ディープパープルめっちゃ良い色してる！光の加減で雰囲気変わって見えるのも良いなぁ。 pic.twitter.com/4J8B3Zn7IDSeptember 16, 2022 See more

iPhone 14 Pro Max きた!! pic.twitter.com/arVZoIJKypSeptember 16, 2022 See more

iPhone 14 Proのディープパープル、暗めで落ち着いた紫で、角度によっては黒にも見える👍 pic.twitter.com/l9SFTCGUkWSeptember 16, 2022 See more

New Zealand does not currently have any Apple Stores in the country so all of its customers are getting their iPhone 14 models through delivery. Next in line will be customers in Australia, but Apple does have a retail presence in the country so we should also expect to see photos of customers picking up their new iPhones at their local store.

What are the features of the iPhone 14?

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max feature upgraded displays and improved camera systems. Things especially get crazy with the cameras with the iPhone 14 Pro and its new 48-megapixel main camera as well as its Always On Display and, of course, the Dynamic Island.

In addition to announcing the iPhone 14 at its "Far Out" event, Apple also revealed the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and AirPods Pro 2. The Apple Watch Series 8 is also going on sale on September 16 along with the Apple Watch SE 2. The Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro 2 will release next week on Friday, September 23.

Now that it is Friday, September 16 in New Zealand, Australia, and elsewhere, customers across the world will begin to receive their new iPhone 14 over the next twenty-four hours. It might not be iPhone 14 day yet in your country, but it will be soon enough!