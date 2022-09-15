iPhone 14 preorders from Apple are now shipping to customers

Preordered an iPhone 14? Yours might already be on the way!

Many of us woke up today to a notification from Apple, whether it be through the Apple Store app or an email, that our preordered iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max had been shipped and that we should be getting our phones on Friday for launch day.

While the notification came from Apple today for those of us who preordered directly through the company, other customers have been rocking tracking numbers for days now. The iPhone 14 has, of course, been available for preorder from a range of retailers and some of those have already shipped the phone and provided tracking information even earlier than Apple.

Preorders for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max went live on Friday, September 9 at 5:00 AM PDT. The new iPhones (save the iPhone 14 Plus) are set to go officially on sale this Friday, September 16. The iPhone 14 Plus, interestingly, will not release until October.

What if I missed a preorder delivery for launch day?

While your iPhone 14 may have already shipped (even days ago), that doesn't necessarily mean that it will get to your doorstep before Friday. While there are rare instances of one of Apple's new devices making it to someone a little early, all are supposed to get there exactly on release day. So, while it's fun to see an iPhone 14 that is already on the way, it is unlikely it will get to you before this coming Friday.

Outside of getting your iPhone 14 delivered to your home, customers can also choose to pick it up at their local Apple Store. That, of course, will also mean you will be waiting until Friday to get your new iPhone. Choosing pickup does also require you to reserve a time so make sure you get that preorder in as they tend to fill up quickly.

The last thing you can do is to show up on launch day at your local Apple Store in the hopes that they have the exact configuration you are looking for, but make sure your store is allowing for walk-ins before you drive over. You can find that out by checking your local store's web page on the Apple website.

In addition to the iPhone 14 models, the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) will also launch tomorrow. The Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro (2nd generation) will launch next Friday.