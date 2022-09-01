iPhone 14 Pro privacy indicators will reportedly be brighter than the display

Apparently, Apple really wants to make sure you don't miss that your iPhone's camera and microphone are on.

As reported by MacRumors, a source with knowledge of Apple's plans for the iPhone 14 Pro display has provided some additional details about what to expect from the new pill and hole cutouts that will replace the notch.

According to the source, Apple will use the space in between the pill and notch to display the camera and microphone privacy indicators, echoing a report from yesterday that claimed the same. This source, however, noted that the indicators will be much brighter than the display to ensure that users definitely understand that their camera or microphone is on:

The indicator dots are described as "much brighter than the rest of the display," something that will be noticeable specifically in bright situations. The source describes the indicators as being "some sort of HDR content" to make them easy to see even when it's sunny outside and the display is at maximum brightness.

We're less than a week away from the iPhone 14 event

When the privacy indicators are not being displayed between the pill and hole cutouts, the general rumor right now is that Apple will turn off the pixels between the cutouts and, instead of showing the pill and hole, make the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max appear as though it has one big pill cutout.

Seeing both the pill and hole and big pill, either look good and a step up from the existing notch design. Of course, it's all but confirmed that the new cutout design will only come to the iPhone 14 Pro models. The iPhone 14 and rumored iPhone 14 Plus will likely continue to feature the notch.

While the rumor mill continues to swirl, it only has less than a week to do so. Apple's "Far Out" iPhone 14 event will kick off next week on Wednesday, September 7. In addition to announcing the iPhone 14, the company is also expected to reveal the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Pro, and AirPods Pro 2.