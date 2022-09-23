The best iPhone 14 deals in September 2022

These are the best iPhone 14 deals today, with a range of retailers offering some great incentives already. You might have to trade in an old phone for the very best discounts, but savings are already available from some of the biggest carriers.

We’ve gathered together all the best prices and places to find the new iPhones and put them in one big helpful list so that you won’t get lost. We’ll also keep this list updated as things change and new prices emerge with different deals, so if there’s nothing for you know, keep coming back until we find one that looks good to you.

So if you’re looking for a new iPhone 14, we’ve got you covered. These are the best places to buy an iPhone 14 and the best deals and offers that could save you a lot of money.

Where to buy the iPhone 14

This is the mid-field iPhone handset. The cameras are plenty good, and the screen is bright and useable. You won’t get the top-of-the-range specs, but neither will you pay as much either. Here are the best places to buy the iPhone 14 and where you’ll get the best deals.

Buy the iPhone 14 in the US

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 | get up to $800 off a new phone with trade-in at Verizon (opens in new tab) Verizon will give you up to $800 off a new iPhone 14 if you trade in your old device. It also offers a further $200 credit if you switch. With this deal, you could get your iPhone for free and save a lot of money on your data plan.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 | get up to $1000 off with trade-in at AT&T (opens in new tab) AT&T has increased trade-in prices if you’re looking for new iPhone models, and the iPhone 14 is no different. If your old phone is in good condition, you’ll get up to $1000 off. Even if it's not in good condition, you’ll still get more trade-in value at the moment.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 | $200 gift card and free AirPods 3 at Visible (pay upfront) (opens in new tab) Want to get out from under the shadow of lengthy contracts with the usual networks? This prepaid deal is a great option then. You'll need to buy the phone upfront but you save money in the long run and Visible will give you a $200 gift and free pair of AirPods 3 to sweeten the deal. Visible's coverage plans are very competitive too.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 | get up to $799 trade-in with T Mobile (opens in new tab) T-mobile also offers increased trade-in prices, but not quite as high as the iPhone 14. You’re also going to have to go for the Magenta Max plan if you want the increased trade-in value, which will cost more than some of the other plans.

Buy iPhone 14: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Apple (opens in new tab)

Buy the iPhone 14 in the UK

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 | Apple One with Full Works plan at EE (opens in new tab) EE offers the iPhone 14 with its Full Works plan, which includes Apple One. That’ll give you all the Apple subscriptions in one helpful package, so you don’t have to worry about signing up or paying for Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, or iCloud separately.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 | buy-back guarantee at Vodafone (opens in new tab) Vodafone has longer plans of three years that can save you money monthly over the course of your contract. It also offers the only buy-back guarantee in the country. Next year, when the new iPhone comes out, they’ll give you a guaranteed amount that you can view today.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 | swap phones every year with O2 (opens in new tab) O2 has a cool extra called Switch Up, letting you upgrade your phone whenever you want for only a little extra every month. Some of the best plans for the iPhone 14 already include this extra, and if you like to get the latest iPhone every year, this could be the plan for you.

Buy iPhone 14: John Lewis (opens in new tab) | Currys (opens in new tab) | Apple (opens in new tab)

Buying the iPhone 14 - 5 things you need to know

The iPhone 14 is out now.

The iPhone 14 will cost, in the US, $799.

The iPhone 14 will cost a little more in the U.K at £849.

Stock levels of the iPhone 14 remain fairly steady, with nowhere having sold out yet.

Don’t forget to grab one of the best iPhone 14 cases to go with your new phone.

Buying an iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max, and iPhone 14 Plus

The iPhone 14 was released alongside its siblings, the bigger and more powerful iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, and the iPhone 14 Plus. The iPhone 14 Plus remains on preorder at the moment, ready for release in early October. Here are the best places to preorder the iPhone 14 Plus. The others have already been released, and here are the best iPhone 14 Pro deals and the best iPhone 14 Pro Max deals.