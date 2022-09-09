iPhone 14 and 14 Plus: where to preorder

So we've seen all seen the launch event - we know what Apple meant by 'Far out', we've lamented the loss of the iPhone mini and welcomed the 14 Plus to the fold. The notch remains, and we've ushered in the age of purple. The iPhone 14 is almost here, and we're probably more excited than most.

We've included prices, preorder dates, and the retailers that will be carrying the latest of Apple's iPhones. We'll also keep updating when we spot early deals before release, and you'll find prices and dates for both mobile carriers and sim-free retailers.

So if you're looking for where to find the new iPhone 14, we've got you covered. The entire internet has been scoured to find the best retailers and prices in the US and the UK. Sit back, relax, and get that iPhone 14 preordered - we've done all the hard work for you.

How much will the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus cost?

Surprisingly, prices have remained the same! The iPhone 14 is going for $799, and the plus will be $899 when they release later this month. That means the iPhone 14 is the same price as the outgoing model, and the iPhone 14 Plus is only $100 more.

Unfortunately if you're in the UK you'll find that the prices of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus in the UK have increased by around £50. The iPhone 14 will now sell for £849, and the iPhone 14 Plus will be £949.

Will the iPhone 14 sell out?

Maybe. It's actually trickier to say one way or the other than you might expect. While previous iPhones have had little issue with selling out, with most early adopters and pre-orderers getting their hands on a device without much issue. Last year, however, with the launch of the iPhone 13, things took a slightly different turn.

Be it because of supply chain issues due to the ongoing global health crisis at the time or the big chip shortage, the iPhone 13 saw its preorder delivery dates often pushed back to October. Remember, Apple doesn't list something as out of stock, it only pushes the delivery back to when they might have more devices they can send out.

We'd recommend getting in there as quickly as possible to avoid disappointment, especially given the stock of the iPhone 13 last year and the preorder sell-out of the MacBook Air M2. The chip shortage may be getting better and the pandemic lessening, but demand for iPhones is unlikely to be any less.

Pre-ordering the iPhone 14

So you're after the standard iPhone 14. You don't want to spend more than you need, and you don't want a massive screen. We get you. We've also found the best places to pre-order a device, from sim-free deals to contracts with every major provider.

iPhone 14 pre-orders in the US

iPhone 14 preorders in the UK

Pre-order iPhone 14 Plus

You're after the bigger phone then - one that's a little meatier. These are the best places to preorder an iPhone 14 Plus, either on a contract from a provider or sim free from a more traditional retailer. Bear in mind that the iPhone 14 Plus comes out later than the other devices — it will ship out on October 7.

Preorder iPhone 14 Plus in the US

Preorder iPhone 14 Plus in the UK

