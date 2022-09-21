The best iPhone 14 Plus preorder deals and where to find them

Here are the best places to preorder the iPhone 14 Plus, the only remaining iPhone yet to be released from Apple in 2022. It's coming later than all its siblings, releasing on October 7. Some deals have already started to pop up their heads on the other iPhone models, so we reckon there will be some great ones for the iPhone 14 Plus.

We’ve put together all the best places to preorder the iPhone 14 Plus and some of the deals you can expect on the larger model. This list will be updated all the way up to release, so if you don’t spot a deal now, there may be one later - so make sure you keep checking back.

So sit back and relax, we’ve done all the hard searching for you. Here are the best places to preorder an iPhone 14 Plus and some of the deals we can expect.

Preordering the iPhone 14 Plus - 5 things you need to know

The iPhone 14 Plus is out on October 7.

The iPhone 14 Plus will cost, in the US, $899.

The iPhone 14 Plus will cost a little more in the U.K at £949.

Preorder dates aren’t moving, so stock levels should be steady.

Buying an iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max, and iPhone 14 Plus

The iPhone 14 Plus was unveiled amongst the rest of the iPhone 14 line, including the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. We’ve found all the best iPhone 14 deals, as well as the best iPhone 14 pro deals and the best iPhone 14 Pro Max deals.

Where to preorder the iPhone 14 Plus

The bigger of the two lower specced models, the iPhone 14 Plus is basically the same as the iPhone 14, albeit with a larger display. This iPhone is for people with bigger hands who don’t want to spend over $1000 on a phone. Here are the best places to preorder the iPhone 14 Plus.

Preorder the iPhone 14 Plus in the US

Check preorder: Amazon (opens in new tab) | Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Apple (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 Plus | up to $800 off with trade-in with Verizon (opens in new tab) Verizon will let you preorder an iPhone 14 Plus, and it looks like its excellent trade-in deal will also be available. If you trade in an old phone, you could save up to $800 on a new iPhone 14 Plus, and if you switch, you could get a further $200 credit. You could end up getting the iPhone 14 Plus for free.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 Plus | up to $1000 off with trade-in at AT&T (opens in new tab) AT&T also offers trade-in discounts with an iPhone 14 Plus purchase, which could help you get the new iPhone for free over the course of your plan. Looks as well like iPhone 14 Plus’s will ship out slightly later, on October 12.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 Plus | up to $800 off with trade-in at T mobile (opens in new tab) T mobile has the iPhone 14 Plus available to preorder, and you can trade in an old device for up to $800 off. You will need to go for the Magenta Max data plan, so make sure you keep that in mind if you’re looking to save money.

Preorder the iPhone 14 Plus in the UK

Preorder iPhone 14 Plus: John Lewis (opens in new tab) | Currys (opens in new tab) | Apple (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 Plus | Apple One package with the full works plan at EE (opens in new tab) EE offers preorders of the iPhone 14 Plus with the full works plan that gives you all the Apple subscriptions in one package. That's Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, and iCloud all included in your monthly bill.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 Plus | guaranteed buy-back price at Vodafone (opens in new tab) Vodafone offers a buy-back guarantee or a price it will pay you for your iPhone 14 Plus next year when the next iPhone comes out. Contracts are also three years long here, so you might save some extra money.