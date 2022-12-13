iPhone 14's Crash Detection helps husband find his wife after car accident

The iPhone 14's Crash Detection feature helped a man find his wife after she was in a major car accident.

In a post on Reddit, a user by the name of unclescorpion said that the feature enabled him to quickly locate his wife after she experienced a car accident and was unable to contact him. Apple's Crash Detection went into motion and not only called emergency services but also notified him about the accident and her exact location.

The man said that "earlier today, while I was talking to my wife on the phone as she drove home from the store, I heard her scream, and the line went dead. Within several seconds, I received a notification from her iPhone telling me that she had been in a crash and giving me her exact location. I rush over there and was there before the ambulance arrived, which her phone had called."

He went on, saying that it turned out that "a distracted driver crossed the centerline and slammed into my wife’s car head-on. Both her and the other driver are OK and are both recovering. Witnesses tried to call me, but she was so shook up that she wasn’t able to give them my phone number correctly. I only knew because her Apple device told me and I was there for her when she got in the ambulance."

He ended the story by saying, "if not for her iPhone, I never would have known and I would’ve been left wondering what had happened and worrying. I cannot express my appreciation enough for that crash detection feature."

Crash Detection is an exclusive feature on the iPhone 14 and new Apple Watches

As Apple explains, the feature will automatically detect a car crash (in certain vehicle types) and call emergency services using both your iPhone and Apple Watch.

Apple says that "with a new dual-core accelerometer capable of detecting G-force measurements of up to 256Gs and a new high dynamic range gyroscope, Crash Detection on iPhone can now detect a severe car crash and automatically dial emergency services when a user is unconscious or unable to reach their iPhone."

Crash Detection is currently available on the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE (2nd generation), and Apple Watch Ultra.