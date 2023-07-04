iPhone 15 colors to get a refresh with two old favorite shades set to return
Mmmm…. Minty iPhone 15...
If you’re looking to match a brand new iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro with your outfit, you’ll get two new options when Apple’s next new phones release.
When the iPhone 15 line arrives (usually in September each year), the standard-sized iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will both get a cool ‘Mint Green’ color option, alongside the usual blacks, silvers, and golds.
According to a 9to5Mac report, courtesy of a tip from a Weibo user with a decent iPhone rumor track record, the green will be similar in shade to that last seen in the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 handsets.
But they’re not the only devices getting a makeover. Also set to have a returning throwback color is the iPhone 15 Pro, with a dark red “crimson” shade apparently on its way. This is the second time the tone has been touted.
Can the rumor be trusted? Well, the source accurately predicted the iPhone 14 Pro’s purple color release, and the changes to that generation of iPhone’s camera flash cutout. So there’s more clout here than some rumors.
Titanium times
As well as these colors, rumors have also circulated that Apple will be making a cornflour blue model, and a ‘bubblegum’ pink shade for the iPhone 15 too.
But keep in mind that a titanium finish has also been suggested for the iPhone 15 Pro handsets, unique to this generation of premium iPhones as it transitions away from a stainless steel finish for the chassis. This new material could have a bearing on how the colors look on the new devices.
Following a barnstorming WWDC 2023 that finally saw the unveiling of Apple Vision Pro, we’re now not far off the usual annual unveiling of new iPhones. We’ll have all the details on all the colors — and specs! — as the usual September launch date approaches.
