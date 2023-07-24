iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max could be more expensive than last year's model

A new report from a top insider claims that Apple is "considering" raising the price of both its iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models when they come out later this year.

A new report from Bloomberg says that Apple is planning to produce around 85 million units of its iPhone 15 range this year, "roughly in line with the year before."

This suggests Apple is expecting broadly similar demand to its most recent best iPhone, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.

However, there's some bad news, Bloomberg claims Apple is possibly going to raise the price of its already more expensive models this year, yet another rumor suggesting the iPhone 15 Pro could hurt your wallet.

Apple considering iPhone price rise

The report says that Apple "is considering raising the price for Pro models" according to "people familiar with the matter." The report has input from Mark Gurman, the world's foremost authority on Apple's inside track and the company's future plans, suggesting this is pretty nailed-on info.

The good news is that it doesn't sound like Apple has made a final decision, suggesting it may yet choose to keep the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max at the same price. However, this isn't the first time we've heard rumors of a price increase. Earlier this year it was reported the iPhone 15 Pro Max could cost even more than the previous model.

While strong financially, Apple isn't immune to global economic headwinds including inflationary pressures, pressures that sadly tend to get passed on to consumers in the long run. If iPhone 15 Pro is indeed more expensive than the iPhone 14 Pro, it would be the second such price hike for the premium models in as many years and could give users pause when it comes to upgrading.