iPhone 15 Pro leaked in real pictures for first time, USB-C revealed

Just hours after leaked CAD renders revealed the design of the iPhone 15 Pro including a USB-C port, our very first real-life images of the device appear to have dropped, apparently confirming the massive design change.

Images shared by @URedditor (Unknownz21) (opens in new tab) on Twitter appear to show the bottom of an iPhone 15 Pro, confirming the new USB-C port at the bottom of Apple's next iPhone.

..."here’s an actual close-up of the USB-C port on the iPhone 15 Pro. No imagination or rendering required," the leaker stated on Twitter.

iPhone 15 Pro images leaked

(Image credit: 9to5Mac)

Not only does this image appear to confirm that Apple's next iPhone will indeed include a USB-C port, but it also appears to show off the rounder, curved edges that are rumored to be making their way to iPhone in the biggest design shake-up since the iPhone 12.

An iPhone 15 Pro leak this week revealed renders that appear to show rounded edges, new capacitive touch buttons instead of the standard mechanical volume buttons, and an even more obtrusive camera bump. These leaks also show USB-C, which has been a rumored feature on the next iPhone for some time. Rumors first emerged last year in the wake of the EU's plan to legislate USB-C as the charging standard for mobile devices and other tech from 2024 onwards. Apple has already publicly confirmed it will have to comply with this law, it just didn't say when. With all of these leaks this week, it looks like Apple has chosen sooner rather than later.

The new iPhone 15 Pro may also have thinner bezels than the previous model, which will give it the appearance of a more immersive display and could reduce its profile ever-so-slightly. Unknownz21 also revealed overnight that the iPhone 15 lineup will match Apple's current best iPhone, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, with two regular models including a 'Plus' size and two Pro versions including the 'Pro Max', rather than an iPhone "Ultra", which may be reserved for 2024.