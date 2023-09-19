Best iPhone 15 Pro screen protectors

The iPhone 15 Pro looks gorgeous, and it's got the best iPhone screen yet. The 6.1 inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED display has a 120 Hz refresh rate and can go up to 2000 nits of brightness. Yeah, you don't want to be getting that all scratched up, or worse, cracked. Protect it from the start with one of the best screen protectors for iPhone 15 Pro.

Top pick 1. OtterBox iPhone 15 Pro Premium Pro Screen Protector with Blue Light Guard View at Amazon Multi-protective This one goes above and beyond the typical tempered glass screen protector with blue light and anti-microbial protection. You'll get fingerprint resistance, scratch protection, easy application kit, and excellent touch response. It's also rated for 6-foot drop protection and has a lifetime limited warranty. Best for outdoors 2. ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite Anti-Glare iPhone 15 Pro Screen Protector View at Amazon Go away glare We raved about an earlier model of the ZAGG InvisibleShield screen protector, and this one has some added features. In addition to being five times stronger than the typical glass screen protector, this one has a subtle matte finish that reduces glare. If you use your phone outdoors a lot, this is the one you want. Complete package 3. ESR Armorite Screen Protector Set for iPhone 15 Pro View at Amazon Camera coverage Get front and back protection with this package from ESR. It includes three tempered glass screen protectors, two sets of individual camera lens covers, and an easy application kit. The Armorite glass provides 110-pound impact resistance. Privacy please! 4. TORRAS Stealth for iPhone 15 Pro Privacy Screen Protector View at Amazon Avoid prying eyes This specially designed tempered glass screen protector from TORRAS has an optimal 25° Anti Spy Shield but retains 95% light transmission (compared to other privacy shields that retain only 80%.) It's also rated for 6-foot drop protection and comes with an easy installation frame. Best non-glass 5. iCarez HD Anti Glare Matte Screen Protector for iPhone 15 Pro [3 Pack] View at Amazon Plastic film If you really don't want the weight and potential for cracking of glass, consider a plastic film screen protector. This three-pack of high-definition transparency matte PET film has TrueTouch sensitivity, fingerprint resistance, and reduced glare. Easiest install 6. Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector [GlasTR EZ FIT] designed for iPhone 15 Pro- 2 Pack View at Amazon Installation tool Installing your screen protector can be a bit nerve-wracking, but this one comes with a fool-proof installation kit. I've used it and found it just as easy as the application machine I used when I worked at the Apple Store. You get two tempered glass screen protectors rated at 9H hardness in the package.

Do I really need a screen protector on my iPhone 15 Pro?

You can always trust iMore. Our team of Apple experts have years of experience testing all kinds of tech and gadgets, so you can be sure our recommendations and criticisms are accurate and helpful. Find out more about how we test.

It's entirely up to you, but we recommend getting AppleCare+, a great iPhone 15 Pro case, and a screen protector. When I worked at the Apple Store, we had people coming in with cracked screens every day. Why not add a layer of protection to prevent that? Even if you're certain you'd never do anything to crack the screen, microscratches are inevitable over time, and they interfere with your user experience. Who wants to stare at scratches for hours every day?

Will my old screen protector fit the iPhone 15 Pro?

It's unlikely. The iPhone 15 Pro is slightly smaller than the iPhone 14 Pro (and older models) in every dimension. The bezels are smaller, too. While some older screen protectors for a 6.1-inch display may fit (if they're designed with lots of space around the edges), you're best off getting the correct size for your iPhone.

Which screen protector should I get for my iPhone 15 Pro?

Any of the screen protectors on this list with the features you want will be great, but our top recommendation is the OtterBox Premium Pro. Yes, like many screen protectors it resists scratches and fingerprints, and has excellent touch response. But this one goes a few steps further with 6-foot drop protection, anti-microbial protection, and a blue light guard. It goes without saying that we'd all like fewer microbes on our phones. Blue light is known to interfere with sleep when we use our screens in the evening hours. It may also contribute to eye strain. OtterBox offers a lifetime limited warranty on all of its products, so if it does crack, OtterBox will replace it for just the cost of shipping, handling, and taxes.