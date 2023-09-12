You're a Pro user, so it's an exciting time: iPhone 15 Pro is here at last! Titanium makes it stronger and lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro, but the back is still partly made of glass — so picking out one of the best iPhone 15 Pro cases is still going to be important for protecting your phone. And we've already found some great choices!

There's lots of high-tech advances in this year's Pro model that you'll want to defend from bumps and scrape. The Action button replaces the Ring/Silent switch. An A17 chip makes this Apple's most powerful chip yet. The new USB-C port allows for faster data transfers and charging speeds. Of course, the camera system is why many of us choose Pro models, and this one has the equivalent of seven lenses included!

You'll want to protect your investment from the very first day, so be sure to order your case even before the phone arrives. Here are our favorite iPhone 15 Pro cases available so far.

Quick List

Q & A

Do I really need a case for my iPhone 15 Pro?

You can always trust iMore. Our team of Apple experts have years of experience testing all kinds of tech and gadgets, so you can be sure our recommendations and criticisms are accurate and helpful. Find out more about how we test.

Hopefully you're getting AppleCare+, but still, spending the day at the Apple Store for a repair (not to mention the deductible) isn't my idea of fun. We still recommend getting a case for life's little bumps in the road.

Will my old case fit the iPhone 15 Pro?

No, it will not. The iPhone 15 Pro has contoured edges, so it's a different shape than the iPhone 14 Pro and earlier models. Also, its new Action Button means cases will have to be shaped to support the added feature on the side, too, whereas many older cases just left a cutaway for the now-departed Mute switch.

Which case should I get for the iPhone 15 Pro?

We're quite intrigued by the new faux leather design from Apple, given its environmentally friendly credentials. You can bet that any Apple case will fit the iPhone perfectly; it's designed by Apple engineers after all. Apple cases tend to strike the right balance between bulk and protection so they won't weigh down your iPhone either. But any of the choices here should do a great job of keeping your iPhone 15 Pro almost box fresh.