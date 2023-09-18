Best screen protectors for iPhone 15

You'll notice improvements to the iPhone 15's screen over your previous model right away. It's brighter than ever with 2000 nits of brightness. The Super Retina XDR OLED display is has 2556 x 1179 (460 ppi) resolution. Plus, the Dynamic Island has trickled down from last year's Pro lineup to the iPhone 15. You're going to love it, so keep it looking perfect from the start with one of the best iPhone 15 screen protectors you can buy.

Quick List

Top pick 1. ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass Elite iPhone 15 Screen Protector View at Amazon Elite status This screen protector from ZAGG is five times stronger than typical glass screen protectors with ion exchange technology. When we reviewed an earlier model, we found it smudge and scratch resistant. The included frame makes installation easy. The limited lifetime warranty means that ZAGG will replace a worn, scratched, or broken InvisibleShield for as long as you own your iPhone 15. Smart and tuff 2. Smartish 2-Pack Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 15 - Tuff Sheet - 2-pack View at Amazon Tuff enuff This one is case-friendly, meaning that there is ample room around the edges for a case with a lip. It's designed to work great with the Dynamic Island and it was even tested by fiesty kittens. Yes, I said kittens! With their adorable and tiny but sharp claws. You'll get two tough screen protectors plus a frame for easy installation in the package. Best tinted glass 3. Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector [GlasTR EZ FIT - Privacy] Designed for iPhone 15 [2 Pack] View at Amazon Privacy, please While this particular screen protector is specially tinted to avoid unwanted sidelong glances, what we really love about the Spigen EZ FIT lineup (they make regular clear ones too) is the application kit. It comes with a gadget that makes application so easy. You get two privacy screen protectors in this package. Anti-microbial 4. URBAN ARMOR GEAR UAG Glass Compatible with iPhone 15 Glass Screen Protector Shield Plus View at Amazon Two-way protection Not only will this tempered glass screen protector keep your screen looking great, it also has anti-microbial properties to keep germs at bay. The thin 0.33 glass repels fingerprints and scratches. The glass is anti-reflective and highly responsive to touch. An installation frame is included. Matte glass 5. SuperDhieldz (2 Pack) Anti Glare (Matte) Screen Protector Designed for iPhone 15 View at Amazon Ditch the glare If you like a glass screen protector but the reflectiveness of glass drives you nuts, try a matte glass screen protector. Matte glass is a trade-off; you may lose a little clarity along with the glare. These resist fingerprints and scratches; you get two in a package. Bye-bye, shine! Unbreakable 6. JDHDL [3 Pack] Soft Hydrogel Film Screen Protector for iPhone 15 View at Amazon Plastic film, not glass This flexible high-density nano TPU screen protector will never break or crack. It's also much thinner and lighter than glass. It's self-healing, so minor scratches will disappear in 24 hours. You get three in a package and an installation kit.

Q & A

Do I really need a screen protector for my iPhone 15?

You can always trust iMore. Our team of Apple experts have years of experience testing all kinds of tech and gadgets, so you can be sure our recommendations and criticisms are accurate and helpful. Find out more about how we test.

You do you, but we do recommend a screen protector on your iPhone 15. You'll also probably want a great iPhone 15 case. While it might seem counterintuitive to protect your glass with more glass, screen protectors do give you some breakage protection and they most definitely prevent the otherwise inevitable microscratches all over your screen. Swapping out your screen protector is easy, spending half a day at the Apple Store for a screen replacement is not.

Will an older screen protector work with the iPhone 15?

Maybe, or maybe not. While the iPhone screen has been 6.1 inches diagonally for several generations, there have been subtle changes. The bezels have gotten smaller, so if you have a screen protector with black edges, you may end up obscuring part of the screen. Some older screen protectors have notches for the iPhone's notch, but now you're getting the Dynamic Island. A notched screen protector would interfere with it. Your best best is to get a screen protector made for the iPhone 15.

Which iPhone 15 screen protector should I get?

Any of the options on this list will serve you well, but I highly recommend the ZAGG InvisibleShield. The quality is excellent, it's stronger than most, and it's easy to install. Best of all, if it does pick up scratches over time or even suffer some serious damage, ZAGG will send you another screen protector for as long as you have your iPhone 15.