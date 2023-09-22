iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro: What's in the box for brand new buyers?
It can sometimes feel like every year, you get less and less in your iPhone box than you used to. Back in the day, you got your phone, Apple stickers, a cable, headphones, a plug, some chicken dippers, and a complimentary mint. Now, nearly all of those trappings have been eschewed as part of Apple’s relentless pursuit of more eco-friendly products that have a smaller impact on the environment.
Even Apple’s unboxing process is different now there’s no plastic wrapping on your iPhone box, or plastic screen protector that was the joy of ASMR TikTokers the world over.
In 2023 things look to be no different — but what can you expect in the box when you crack open your brand new iPhone 15?
Your iPhone
Hopefully, this won’t come as a surprise, but your iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro box will come with the handset in the box. If it’s not there, then you should probably head back to the shop.
USB-C to USB-C cable
For the first time in a few years we have a new entry in the iPhone box lineup, the USB-C charge cable. Thanks to the advent of USB-C charging in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, your new phone will come with a lovely braided cable that has a USB-C plug at both ends.
Of course, one end goes in your phone, no big deal. However, the other end goes into a plug that Apple is banking on you already owning or is expecting you to buy as an add-on when you purchase your device.
That plug will also need to be USB-C compatible in order to charge your iPhone to the fullest extent. Of course, you can charge your iPhone with Qi wireless charging or MagSafe, but you’ll want a cable for travel and beyond, so having the right plug is important.
To clear up any confusion, the “plug” end of your cable will be the same as the one that came with the iPhone 14, the iPhone 13, and the iPhone 12. That means if you’ve got a wall adapter that you currently use to charge any of those devices with the cable it came with, it’ll work with your iPhone 15 too. The last iPhone to ship with a power adapter in the box was the iPhone XS and XS Max. However, that came with a USB Cable and power adapter, not USB-C.
All of this means that for the last four years, users have been able to rely on their existing cables and chargers to charge their new iPhone. With the iPhone 15, however, it’s likely that many may need to buy new adapters for the first time in several releases. Apple’s own 20W adapter is $19, but to enjoy fast charging you’ll want the 30W adapter which is $39.
Remember, however, that the best iPhone charger doesn't have to come from Apple, and there are plenty of excellent third-party options from the likes of Anker that won't cost the earth. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are available today from Apple.com and in Apple stores around the world.
