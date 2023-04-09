iPhone 15 Pro design leak shows off huge camera bump, haptic buttons, and a new color

The iPhone 15 series launch is still quite a while away, but we're already getting heaps of leaks that show off the next batch of iPhones in great detail. The latest is an iPhone 15 Pro leak, which comes from 9to5Mac (opens in new tab). We have a bunch of renders based on CAD files, showing off the iPhone 15 Pro in great detail.

We get a good look at the bigger camera bump, slimmer bezels, and the new buttons, which have been the topic of the latest hot debate about the next iPhone. The phone seems to be keeping the same overall look, but these renders do show a few little changes which we can expect, corroborated by multiple sources.

A new Titanium frame, and smoother edges

(Image credit: 9to5Mac)

First off is the Titanium frame, which is going to be a key selling point for the iPhone 15 Pro. The design gets an upgrade, with the edges now being rounder. The Camera bump is getting even bigger this time around.

(Image credit: 9to5Mac)

The iPhone 15 Pro is also getting haptic buttons, and the mute switch is being replaced with a haptic button as well. We're also getting slimmer bezels on the iPhone 15 Pro, and judging by these renders, it seems like they're going to be substantially slimmer than the current ones we see on the best iPhones.

(Image credit: 9to5Mac)

The iPhone 15 Pro is also getting a striking new color. 9to5Mac says it's a deep red shade with the color code 410D0D. The render shows the iPhone 15 Pro in this fresh color, and it looks rather chic.

(Image credit: 9to5Mac)

We also get a look at the USB-C port on the iPhone 15 Pro, which is expected to be another big change this year.

(Image credit: 9to5Mac)

The report also says that the iPhone 15 Pro will be slightly smaller than the 14 Pro. The iPhone 15 Pro is going to measure 70.46mm by 146.47mm by 8.24mm. The difference isn't all that much, but coupled with the rounded edges, we should see a noticeable improvement in the in-hand comfort. All-in-all, the iPhone 15 Pro looks like a tempting upgrade, especially if you've been waiting for an upgrade for a while.