iPhone 15 USB-C change could see Apple ship 70 million chargers in three months

Apple's iPhone is about to see a major change. After years of using the Lightning port, it looks like the next iPhone will switch to USB-C. There have been talks about how Apple will handle this transition, and whether we'll get faster charging to go with the new upgraded port.

While there's no clarity on whether the iPhone 15 will support faster charging, it appears Apple is looking to increase shipments of its 20W USB-C charging to prepare for additional demand from its next generation of iPhones. This information comes from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (opens in new tab), who has a solid track record with his Apple predictions.

Fast charging to be MFi-certified exclusive?

Kuo has a few insights into how Apple is going to handle the upcoming USB-C transition on the iPhone 15 series. First off, Kuo says his survey found that Apple will significantly increase the shipment forecast for the 20W USB-C charging brick.

The increase is going to be about 120% for 2Q23 and 3Q23, with about 70 million units expected to ship in 4Q23. This will amount for 30-40 percent year-over-year growth, with 230-240 million 20W USB-C chargers shipped.

Kuo also hinted that Apple will give MFi-certified chargers an edge, going forward. Kuo wrote, "I believe Apple will optimize the fast charging performance of MFi-certified chargers for the iPhone 15. Among Apple’s chargers, the 20W USB-C model is the most cost-effective choice for iPhone users, resulting in strong replacement demand for 20W USB-C chargers."

It sounds like Apple will limit the faster charging speeds for the MFi-certified charging bricks and cables. The 20W shipment increase seems to be because the charger is economical, leading to a lot of replacement demand. However, it looks like Apple may bring at least slightly faster charging speeds to its next best iPhones, but limit them to the officially certified chargers under its Made For iPhone certification.