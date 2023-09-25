iPhone 15 users must install this software update ahead of iPhone data transfer

Apple has issued a day-one software update to iOS 17 that iPhone 15 users must install if they want to transfer data directly from a previous iPhone, rather than using an iCloud backup.

It comes amidst a spate of reports that iPhones were getting stuck on the Apple logo when transferring data from an old device. “When you choose “From Another iPhone” during setup to transfer apps and data from your previous iPhone to a new iPhone with iOS 17, you might get stuck on the Apple logo,” the company confirmed .

Apple has issued iOS 17.0.2 to fix this issue. It’s a vitally important update that iPhone 15 users must do before they proceed with installing apps and data from an old iPhone. It’s worth noting that the stuck-on Apple logo issue only seems to be affecting iPhone to iPhone data transfers. I had no issues restoring from an iCloud backup despite not choosing the software update.

Fix iPhone 15 data transfer - stuck on Apple logo

As Mark Gurman notes , you can install this by plugging your iPhone into a computer, however, a much easier way is to simply accept the prompt that shows during setup.

If you’ve fallen foul of this issue already, Apple has some steps you can follow to restore your new iPhone: