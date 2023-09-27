Looting Apple Stores is pointless, as these people quickly found out

People have been stealing things from Apple Stores for as long as Apple Stores have been a thing, but something a ton of people seemingly aren't aware of is that it's entirely pointless. They can't possibly know, because they keep on doing it.

The latest example came after people looted the Apple Walnut Street store in Philadelphia, taking iPhone 15 handsets and more as they went. The problem is, and as some soon found out, stealing an iPhone and other products from Apple does little more than put a warrant on your head.

And the iPhone won't even work anyway.

Don't steal, folks

You've probably already seen the news stories of looters breaking into stores yesterday, including an Apple Store. There were even people live-streaming the entire thing on TikTok which probably wasn't the greatest of ideas. But all of that aside, we saw something else — people finding out that iPhones shut down the minute they leave the Apple Store they were just stolen from. And it gets worse.

As some on X have already pointed out, iPhones stolen in this manner don't just politely ask you to take them back to where they came from — they do do that as well — but they also start to record their surroundings. You'll note the little green light in the image below.

The result? Stealing an iPhone probably puts your face on camera.

Notably, the green status light means that they are being filmed pic.twitter.com/Lghch2Uey9September 27, 2023 See more

So there we have it. As if stealing an iPhone wasn't already a bad idea, you probably just made it double-easy for the police to identify you.

Oh, and there's more. Each iPhone can be tracked as well, so you might be leading police to your door. Stolen iPhones display on-screen messages that read “The device has been disabled and is being tracked. Local authorities will be alerted.”

So, yeah. Don't steal iPhones. Or anything else for that matter.