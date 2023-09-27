Looting Apple Stores is pointless, as these people quickly found out
What a waste.
People have been stealing things from Apple Stores for as long as Apple Stores have been a thing, but something a ton of people seemingly aren't aware of is that it's entirely pointless. They can't possibly know, because they keep on doing it.
The latest example came after people looted the Apple Walnut Street store in Philadelphia, taking iPhone 15 handsets and more as they went. The problem is, and as some soon found out, stealing an iPhone and other products from Apple does little more than put a warrant on your head.
And the iPhone won't even work anyway.
Don't steal, folks
You've probably already seen the news stories of looters breaking into stores yesterday, including an Apple Store. There were even people live-streaming the entire thing on TikTok which probably wasn't the greatest of ideas. But all of that aside, we saw something else — people finding out that iPhones shut down the minute they leave the Apple Store they were just stolen from. And it gets worse.
As some on X have already pointed out, iPhones stolen in this manner don't just politely ask you to take them back to where they came from — they do do that as well — but they also start to record their surroundings. You'll note the little green light in the image below.
The result? Stealing an iPhone probably puts your face on camera.
Notably, the green status light means that they are being filmed pic.twitter.com/Lghch2Uey9September 27, 2023
So there we have it. As if stealing an iPhone wasn't already a bad idea, you probably just made it double-easy for the police to identify you.
Oh, and there's more. Each iPhone can be tracked as well, so you might be leading police to your door. Stolen iPhones display on-screen messages that read “The device has been disabled and is being tracked. Local authorities will be alerted.”
So, yeah. Don't steal iPhones. Or anything else for that matter.
Oliver Haslam has written about Apple and the wider technology business for more than a decade with bylines on How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and many more. He has also been published in print for Macworld, including cover stories. At iMore, Oliver is involved in daily news coverage and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts in more detail, too.
Having grown up using PCs and spending far too much money on graphics card and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to the Mac with a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since then he's seen the growth of the smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and new product categories come and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and pretty much anything that has a battery or plugs into a wall. Oliver also covers mobile gaming for iMore, with Apple Arcade a particular focus. He's been gaming since the Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend the fact he can play console quality titles on his pocket computer.