Rumored iPhone 15 Pro button feature scrapped, supplier hints

The iPhone 15 Pro was heavily rumored to be getting a new type of volume and power button but that now seems highly unlikely, unfortunately.

Rumors had very much suggested that the best iPhone of the year would benefit from a new type of solid-state button that wouldn't move but would instead vibrate to simulate a click, much like the trackpads on Apple's Mac laptops.

However, a new note from the supply chain partner that was expected to build those vibrating components appears to confirm whispers that the buttons are no more. It appears we'll have to make do with clicky buttons after all.

Nothing to see here

Cirrus Logic was the company thought to have been tasked with building the Taptic Engines that would simulate a click when buttons were pressed. It had previously alluded to the work for a company that was thought to be Apple. But now its latest investor report (opens in new tab), spotted by MacRumors (opens in new tab), says that those plans are no more.

"That said, among the HPMS opportunities we have discussed, a new product that we mentioned in previous shareholder letters as being scheduled for introduction this fall is no longer expected to come to market as planned," the note says. "As we have limited visibility into our customer's future plans for this product at this time, we are removing the revenue associated with this component from our internal model."

The HPMS mentioned here refers to the chips used to drive the Taptic Engine. And if Cirrus Logic says it won't be banking on its deal anymore it would mean that the iPhone 15 Pro will stick with the familiar clicky buttons we're all so used to.

This isn't the first time that we've heard rumors of the solid-state buttons' demise, but this is probably as close to confirmation as we're likely to get before September's expected unveiling.