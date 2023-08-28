The iPhone 15 could revive this gorgeous iPhone 12 color

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to be announced next month and the leaks are starting to come thick and fast. Now, we're being told that Apple is ready to bring one of the iPhone 12's colors back from the dead.

Just like previous models, the iPhone 15 is set to come in multiple colors and a new leak claims that one of those will be borrowed from the iPhone 12. That's a model that was released in 2020 but is still available as one of Apple's budget options.

If the report is true, Apple will offer the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in a familiar green color, likely joining the previously rumored black, yellow, blue, and pink options.

Green with envy

The new-old color was first tipped by X leaker Majin Bu who shared a photo of what appears to be a USB-C port and assembly already finished in that green color. Other images also show a mocked-up device in that color, while the leaker noted that "it looks like it will be very similar to the green already seen on the iPhone 12 series."

The iPhone 15 series could receive the green color. A mockup of this color was also made. It looks like it will be very similar to the green already seen on the iPhone 12 series. pic.twitter.com/8MI8kJciw6August 28, 2023 See more

The X post was further backed up by a reply by leaker @URedditor who simply added a short and sweet "yep" by way of confirmation.

Alongside the colors that have already been rumored, we can likely expect Apple to ship its customary (PRODUCT) RED version.

As for confirmation of all of this, we won't have to wait too long now. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro series' are expected to be announced during an event on September 12 or September 13, while preorders are likely to open on September 15. That would then mean that iPhones will officially go on sale on September 22 if Apple follows its tried and trusted release cadence.